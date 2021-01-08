The Southern men's basketball team finally gets its Southwestern Athletic Conference season underway Saturday at Grambling.
The Jaguars (0-4) had their SWAC-opening games last weekend against Prairie View and Texas Southern both postponed because of COVID-19 protocols that affected both Southern and TSU.
So the conference opener begins with Southern (0-4) facing archrival Grambling (3-5, 1-0 SWAC) at 5:30 p.m.
The Tigers opened their conference schedule last Saturday with a 66-49 win against Alabama State, then also had a game postponed, the one scheduled Monday at Alabama A&M.
Against Alabama State, Cam Christon scored a career high 24 points for Grambling, which shot 7 of 16 from 3-point range. The Tigers also had a nonconference win at UL-Monroe and competitive losses against Tulane (77-65) and Southeastern (77-70).
Southern last played Dec. 16, an 88-46 loss at UAB. The Jaguars' first three games were losses at North Carolina Central (in overtime), at Iowa and at Arkansas. They are scheduled to play Monday at Jackson State.
Women
SOUTHERN AT GRAMBLING, 3 p.m.: The Southern women also had a game postponed last week, the Monday trip to Texas Southern, because of virus issues at TSU.
The Jaguars (1-6, 1-0 SWAC) used a strong defensive effort for a 51-44 victory in their SWAC opener last Saturday against Prairie View. Southern trailed 31-22 at halftime against the Panthers and former SU coach Sandy Pugh, but it held PV to just 13 points in the second half and won going away.
Genovea Johnson and Kayla Watson each scored 9 points on a night when that qualified for a big scoring game.
Grambling (1-3, 0-0) had both of its first two SWAC games postponed and hasn't played since Dec. 13. The Tigers' victory is against UL-Monroe, and their losses are to Florida, Louisiana Tech and UAB.