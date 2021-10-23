With a strong Prairie View team coming to A.W. Mumford Stadium, Southern needed to utilize every available weapon Saturday, and the Jaguars did so by trying to shoehorn reserve quarterback Ladarius Skelton into the game plan.
While Skelton had some success, it wasn’t enough in a 48-21 loss to the Panthers, who dominated the game.
Skelton began this season as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback before an injury limited him to two starts. On Saturday, he ran 8 and 5 yards for touchdowns. He played at wide receiver and kick returner as well as quarterback, and contributed one pass reception for 4 yards, a 65-yard kickoff return and third- and fourth-down conversion runs.
“We were looking for a spark,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “He’s a really good football player, and we have to find a way to get the ball in his hands. We had a package for him last week and tried to have another this week. When (the) game plan permitted, we put him in.”
It wasn’t all positive. Skelton also threw an interception that led to a Prairie View field goal and was stopped on another fourth-down run.
Skelton finishing 1 of 4 passing for 6 yards. Starter Bubba McDaniel was 14 of 22 for 114 yards.
Run-down run game
Southern rushed for 130 yards after entering the game averaging 236 yards per game. The Jaguars had some success in the first half with 89 yards on 22 carries but failed to finish all but one drive.
Southern finished 1 of 7 on third-down conversions in the first half and 3 of 15 for the game. Rollins said the plan was to use the running game to set up deep shots, but the Jaguars couldn’t protect the quarterback well enough.
Once they fell behind by two scores, they had to abandon the running game, which managed only 41 yards in the second half.
“When we did dropback, they pressured us, and we couldn’t get the ball off,” Rollins said. “We were trying to stick to our M.O. and pound them so we could get to some favorable matchups.”
Kobe Dillon, who set the school record with 267 yards rushing last week at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, finished with 56 yards on 12 carries. Devon Benn had 46 yards on 13 tries.
Targeting karma
After Southern had six players disqualified for targeting this season, an opponent got flagged this time. Prairie View strong safety Bryce Turner was called for targeting on a hit on Marquis McClain after a 15-yard pass reception.
Injury list
DB Tamaurice Smith, DT Davin Cotton and DE Jordan Lewis did not dress out. Benn returned to action after missing last week’s game. C Dallas Black and OG Brian Williams left the game with first-half injuries, but both returned before halftime.
Numerology
The Panthers’ victory snapped a four-game Southern winning streak in the series. PVU’s last victory was in 2015. The teams did not play during the spring season. ... Nineteen Prairie View players hail from Louisiana, including six from the Baton Rouge area: WRs Christopher Johnson, Reggie King, Ty Holden and Kristopher Simmons; TE Donovan White; and DL Troy James.
Captains
Southern captains were QB Bubba McDaniel and DE Jalen Ivy. Prairie View won the coin toss and received the opening kickoff.