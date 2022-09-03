What we learned
The competition may have had something to do with the mismatch, but there’s no doubt this Southern University program is far better than last year. It’s hard to score touchdowns on six consecutive offensive possessions against air, as most coaches like to say. The Jaguars came out with energy and committed few mistakes, suggesting the team is well-coached and well prepared for the season ahead. Offense, defense and special teams were on point throughout.
The Eric Dooley up-tempo, spread offense didn’t disappoint from the moment the curtain went up on the 2022 season. Aside from the flood of points, running backs looked fast and broke tackles, the receivers made acrobatic and one-handed catches, the line created openings and kept the quarterbacks clean, and five quarterbacks who played looked capable of running the show. The only minus of the night was the all-day rain which probably kept some fans home.
Final thoughts
There’s no sense in rushing out to buy Celebration Bowl tickets just yet. The Eric Dooley era is one game old, this was an NAIA team and there will likely be some comeuppance next week when the Jaguars go across town to play LSU in an historic first meeting of the programs. It’s a long season. Injuries always play a part and adversity is sure to come into play when the SWAC schedule starts. But it’s hard to think the Jaguars won’t big a big factor in the conference race.