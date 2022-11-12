What we learned
Southern is a much better team than last year, and one of the reasons is depth. With as many as 11 starters missing, the Jaguars took care of business, assured themselves a winning season and kept their slight division title hopes alive. They were playing a 1-8 Mississippi Valley State team that had little to lose but played hard from the start of the game through the end. The Jaguars could have shown a little more killer instinct. Valley didn’t give up but never truly threatened, and the SU defense made plays all day long.
Trending now
Bubba McDaniel had the best kind of senior day, stepping in for injured starter BeSean McCray after one series and guiding the Jaguars to victory. Last year, McDaniel threw five TD passes in a victory against Valley, and this time he was nearly as good. After starting eight games last year and losing his starting position in spring practice, McDaniel stuck around Southern instead of entering the transfer portal, and it paid off for both parties. He may even get to finish with start in the Bayou Classic, depending on McCray’s status.
Final thoughts
A winning record beats last year's 4-7 mark, and Southern showed it intends to finish strong. Even without unlikely losses by Prairie View and Texas Southern, a victory in New Orleans on Nov. 26 would be a nice flip of last season’s 4-7 to 7-4. Coach Eric Dooley’s first season is looking like a good building block for the future. The Jaguars have some catching up to do with Jackson State and even Florida A&M, and they'll have to make strides next season because they play both teams — even though the JSU game won’t count in SWAC standings.