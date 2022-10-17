Grambling coach Hue Jackson sent a message to his team by removing the iconic “G” logo from their football helmets for a game against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 24. On Saturday, Jackson said he was satisfied with his team’s progress and reinstated the logo for the team’s home opener against Florida A&M, a 20-16 loss.
“They earned it because of the things we started to do, not just on the field but off the field,” Jackson said on Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches Zoom call. “There was a lot that went into the decision to remove it.
"Being a G-man is more than just the football part of it. That’s a huge part of it but its how you conduct yourself on and off the field. We made some huge strides."
The Tigers (1-6, 0-4 SWAC) lost their fifth straight game but played much better, coming close to scoring an upset of the Rattlers. Grambling led at halftime 10-3 and appeared to score the winning touchdown with 24 seconds left on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Julian Calvez to Lyndon Rush. But Rush was called for offensive pass interference.
“We started to become a football team, which I’m excited about, excited about the future,” said Jackson, whose team has an open date this week. “We’re finding a quarterback we’re comfortable with. We have to continue to grow in some other areas and we’ll get to where we need to be.”
Calvez, a freshman, ran 16 times for 113 yards and completed 14 of 36 passes for 149 yards and one score. It was his first game playing from start to finish.
One area that continues to plague the G-men is penalties. Grambling was flagged nine times for 91 yards and continues to lead the SWAC in penalties (80) and yardage assessed (652).
“I’ve done everything I know to do to keep emphasizing this,” Jackson said. “If we don’t get the (offensive pass interference), we have a chance to win the game. These things continue to rear their ugly head. We’ve got to solve it.”
Perry still mending
Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Doc Gamble and his squad (2-5, 0-4) hope senior quarterback Skyler Perry can return against Florida A&M after this week’s open date. Perry missed his third consecutive game with a hand injury.
Freshman Chancellor Edwards was 8-of-14 for 39 yards and two interceptions, although running back Kayveon Britten rushed for 277 yards and four TDs on 32 carries in a 34-31 loss to Alabama A&M on Sunday.
“He was able to put on shoulder pads to make it look like we had more than one quarterback,” Gamble said of Perry. “He’s usually a quick healer. He gutted it out against Texas Southern, but it's going to help with a bye week here. He makes us a lot more dynamic.”
HBCU memories
Jackson State coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was the subject of a "60 Minutes" feature Sunday during which he repeated his claim that he wasn’t recruited by HBCU programs before signing with Florida State out of North Fort Myers (Fla.) High School.
On the SWAC Zoom call Monday, Kenn Rashad of HBCU Sports recounted an interview in which FAMU Hall of Fame coach Rudy Hubbard “described in detail” his attempt to recruit Sanders to FAMU and asked Sanders about it. According to Rashad, Hubbard said after Sanders decided on Florida State, he told Hubbard he would come to the FAMU campus for a visit.
Sanders didn’t deny the claim but said he doesn’t remember and “wanted to be careful” how he communicated that.
“I don’t recall it,” Sanders said. "It’s hard for me to understand. I got drafted in baseball as well. For someone to take a shot at me, that was going to be a tough one.”
Players of the Week
Southern WR August Pitre was named newcomer of the week in the SWAC's weekly honors. Pitre caught four passes for 127 yards and one TD in Southern's win over Alcorn.
Britten for UAPB won offensive player of the Week; Alabama A&M's Dre Terry won the defensive award with 14 tackles and an interception; and Grambling's Donald Johnson won the special-teams honor with an 80-yard punt return for a TD.
Polls
Southern’s victory against Alcorn boosted the Jaguars in the BOXTOROW HBCU polls at No. 4 in the coaches' top 10 and No. 6 in the media poll. Jackson State (6-0) stayed in first place in both polls.