For some of you tuning into ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, perhaps you’ll get an experience similar to the one New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor got last week.
Taylor, who grew up in Tennessee, never had attended a Southwestern Athletic Conference football game. In fact, he hadn’t attended a game for any Historically Black College or University period.
With the Saints having a few days off this past weekend, Taylor made the 2½-hour trip from New Orleans to Jackson, Mississippi, to attend Jackson State’s homecoming game against Campbell.
It was an eye-opening experience.
“The best way to describe it is as one of those moments where you grow up hearing so much about historical black colleges and how important they are," Taylor said. “But to go and see it and look around and see how much passion and pride so many people who look like me have in not only their team, but in their communities, it was super dope.”
The rest of the country will get a sneak peek at that same Black college football experience Saturday when the SWAC takes center stage in the college football universe. ESPN will broadcast its popular pregame show in Jackson as the Southern Jaguars travel to play the Jackson State Tigers and coach Deion Sanders.
It’s just the second time College GameDay has been on site at a game between two SWAC opponents. The only other time was in 2005 when Southern and Grambling played in the Bayou Classic that was moved to Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The only other times GameDay has featured HBCU schools were in 2008 when MEAC schools Florida A&M and Hampton played, and last season when SWAC member Alcorn played North Carolina Central of the MEAC in the season opener in Atlanta.
For those who grew up attending SWAC football games, you understand the specialness of it all and what makes SWAC football what it is. You know why nobody leaves their seats and heads to the concession stands at halftime, not daring to miss the bands. The bands are such a part of it that this Jackson State-Southern rivalry is dubbed the BoomBox Classic, a play on the names of the two bands: Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South and Southern’s Human Jukebox. They’ll both still be in the stands blaring their sounds long after the game has ended in a battle that will likely be just as intense as the game itself.
And the game surely will be intense. Southern and Jackson State are leading their respective divisions in the SWAC. Southern (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) is hoping to hand JSU (7-0, 4-0) its first loss of the season in the game that kicks off at 1 p.m.
This meeting between the schools is much bigger than the game, though. Those three hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. should be a giant boost to not only the two schools playing but also to Black college football in general. It should be a 3-hour promo of the culture of SWAC football leading up to a game that should draw close to 60,000 fans if Mother Nature cooperates.
“It’s standing-room only, regardless of where the game is played,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “It’s a big-time game.”
If Jackson State does it right, it’ll make sure that even those who don’t pack their way into Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium still get a taste of what makes SWAC football what it is. This should be a 180-minute history lesson for those who aren’t familiar with the conference’s rich football history.
I’d make sure everyone knows that Jackson State and Southern were both in the top five in attendance for FCS schools last season, with JSU ranking first and Southern fifth.
I’d also remind everyone of the greats who have come through the programs. JSU has four former players (Lem Barney, Robert Brazile, Jackie Slater and the late Walter Payton) in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, more than any other school in the state of Mississippi. If I’m JSU, I’m not letting those ESPN cameras leave town without letting everybody tuning in see Barney, Brazile and Slater in their gold blazers at some point Saturday. Hopefully Southern’s three Hall of Fame alums (Mel Blount, Harold Carmichael and Aeneas Williams) will be mentioned, too.
But it's another Hall of Famer who deserves credit for making a day like this possible.
Sanders, who took over as Jackson State’s head coach in September 2020, has done his part to make sure a spotlight has been shining on HBCUs. Since taking over the program, he’s often talked about “leveling the playing field” with schools in the Power Five conferences.
He’s brought attention to a conference that often gets overshadowed. In the last two weeks alone, Sanders and the JSU program have made appearances on both 60 Minutes and Good Morning America. Now it’s College GameDay, a show that first aired in 1993 and is the ultimate showcase for college football.
“I just hope we, as a city and as a school, understand the magnitude of what’s about to transpire,” Sanders said in an interview with Mississippi Today earlier this week. “I hope we do our homework as a city and come out and support College GameDay, support what it is and then some. We need to put on for our city for real. Southern needs to be a big part of this as well.”
Dooley, in his first season as the Southern coach, was an assistant at the school from 1997-2010. So he knows the rivalry well. He attended Grambling and played for the late, great Eddie Robinson, so he knows the conference well.
“What the world is witnessing now is what’s been going on for ages in the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” Dooley said Monday during the league’s coaches teleconference. “SWAC football, that’s what it’s all about. The intense rivalries and teams matching up regardless of what’s taking place and regardless of the records.
"This is nothing new. This has been going on for ages. Fortunately enough by the grace of God, now the world gets to see it.”
As Taylor, the Saints cornerback, can attest, it’s something everybody should experience at least once. Chances are, he said, they will want more.
“It’s a moment that you definitely want to go back to,” Taylor said. “It feels like something you want to be around all the time.”