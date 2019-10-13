Style points are not awarded in Southwestern Athletic Conference games. Teams slug it out on a weekly basis and the bottom line in coming out on top is making at least one more play than your opponent.
Southern’s 34-28 victory against Prairie View fell right in line with that theme. The Jaguars were outgained 455-334, lost the turnover battle 2-1, had a punt blocked and a touchdown nullified by a penalty. But they won in just about every other area and tightened their grip on the SWAC West Division race.
“We were fortunate tonight,” coach Dawson Odums said. “We made enough plays, and we left some plays out there to be made.
“I still don‘t think we played our best, but each week we’re getting better. We had to play really good in the red zone. We knew they had some kicking issues. I’m glad to see somebody else has some special teams blunders. We got better.”
What the Jaguars did well was:
• Go five-for-five in red zone offense and stop the Panthers four times in that area.
• Convert 9 of 16 third down tries and hold Prairie View to 3 for 12.
• Commit a season-low four penalties for 33 yards, while the Panthers had 12 for 107.
• Cancel out the blocked punt by blocking one themselves, which led to a touchdown.
• Make both field goal attempts, including a 44-yarder, while the Panthers missed chip shots from 29 and 31.
• Score some hidden yardage with 120 on kickoff returns, which helped give them an average starting field position at their 39-yard line.
When it came time to put the game away, the Southern offense produced four second-half scoring drives and the defense shut down the dangerous Panthers on four downs on their last possession.
Odums said the Jaguars are hitting stride at the perfect time.
“We’re usually pretty good in October,” he said. “You have to understand how the SWAC is set up. You position yourself in October. If you get some help, you can put yourself in the driver’s seat. October is critical for you if you want to be playing for a SWAC championship.”
There’s still a long way to go and in two weeks the Jaguars will travel to Alcorn State for a huge clash with the only other team unbeaten in conference play (3-0). But for now, Southern controls its destiny with a 2-0 league mark ahead of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 3-1, its only loss to Southern.
A microcosm of Southern’s victory was quarterback Ladarius Skelton, who continues to struggle with his passing, but his running and leadership were key components. He threw two interceptions, one which resulted in a 33-yard touchdown return. But his running and key completions highlighted the four scoring drives.
Skelton combined with Devon Benn to rush for 93 of Southern’s 238 yards rushing in the fourth quarter and keep the Panthers offense on the sideline. Odums said there was no thought of pulling Skelton, who played all four quarters for the second consecutive game, and that his confidence is soaring.
“The way you win over players, you’ve got to be a wizard,” Odums said. “It’s all about feel. When he threw those interceptions, there was never any doubt he wasn’t going back in the game to get it right.
“We gained confidence in him at UAPB. Now his confidence will go through the roof because he really knows everybody is behind him being successful. Just play like you’re capable of playing and success will find you. You are going to make some mistakes. He had a rough start, but you are starting to see the Ladarius Skelton we all thought he was going to be.”
Southern also continues to show it has perhaps the league’s best defense. It surrendered yards between the 20s but got tough near the goal line just like against UAPB.
“I knew with 2 minutes to go it was going to be tough for them to go the distance,” Odums said of Prairie View’s final possession. “We got some pass rushers, some guys who wanted to win the game. The will of this team, you could see it. It’s a resilient bunch.”
The Jaguars move on to the State Fair Showdown against winless Texas Southern (0-6), which lost to Division II Missouri S&T, 23-20, before the showdown at Alcorn. After an 1-3 start, the latest victory is a good indication going forward.
“We answered the bell, this was a team win,” Odums said. “The confidence of this team should go up another level. These guys kept answering the bell. I’m proud of them.”
