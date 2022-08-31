Former Southern offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter made the cut.
Carter made the Chicago Bears' final 53-man roster, which was released by the team on NFL cutdown day Tuesday.
Carter was the first Jaguars player drafted since 2004, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took defensive back Lenny Willians in the seventh round.
Carter was one of nine offensive line to make the squad, three of them rookies. Carter was taken with the 226th pick overall, the fifth choice in the seventh round. He will likely play guard in the NFL.
Braxton Jones and Zachary Thomas were the other drafted rookie offensive linemen to make the team. Center Doug Kramer, who was taken in the sixth round, did not make the squad.
Carter (6-3, 311 pounds) was a an All-SWAC player for the Jaguars who started four years and 37 games. Last season, he allowed zero sacks and just three pressures. He was a high school basketball player, guiding White Castle to the Class 1A state championship in 2017 with 19 points and 17 rebounds in the championship game.
Carter was one of three Jaguars who got looks from NFL teams this season. Wide receiver Marquis McClain tried out with the New York Jets, and linebacker Caleb Carter did the same with Indianapolis.
The Bears liked Carter from early in the process. He had a strong Pro Day at Southern in front of several scouts after performing well in the Senior Bowl in January.
“The Bears were one of the first teams to contact me. They kept in touch through the whole process. They called me the week before the draft. It was good to see they had interest in me.”