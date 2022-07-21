For the past four seasons, Eric Dooley wore Prairie View purple and gold at Southwestern Athletic Conference media day. Before that, as an assistant, it was the black and gold of Grambling.
Blue and gold was always just below the surface, he said.
When the coaches, administrators and media gather in Birmingham on Thursday as the 12 teams hit the spotlight, few are going to think of Dooley out of place as Southern’s first-year head coach.
“My history is, I’ve had more years here than anywhere else,” said Dooley, who logged 13 years a Jaguars assistant. “Coming in under coach (Pete) Richardson and the success he had, a lot of folks know me from when I was here the first time.”
“Knowing the opportunity I’ve got, I’m blessed. It could have been anyone. I don’t take it lightly. I know what comes with being the head coach at Southern University.”
Dooley will be in the spotlight for the first time as Southern’s boss, along with his reputation as perhaps the sharpest dresser in the league also on display for the ESPN3 cameras. He will be joined by Jaguars center Dallas Black and defensive tackle Camron Peterson from 12:08-12:18 p.m.
Dooley will try to turn around the Jaguars after they suffered their first losing season in 10 years. After quickly getting the recruiting machine running, he went through spring practice, hit the transfer portal hard and said he’s confident in his grasp of the program with one week left of summer workouts.
The team will break July 29 and report back to campus by Aug. 4 before opening preseason camp Aug. 5.
Dooley said he’s aware simple association with Richardson, with whom he won three HBCU national titles, isn’t enough but that he’s already made an impact. He sees it in the players’ demeanor on campus, in the locker room and in the weight room.
“You have to know you are going to be impactful and that we can’t have status quo,” Dooley said. “I was hired to do a job and I’ll do it the best way I see fit. I know what Southern is used to and what their expectations are, and I know what mine are. The coaching staff, we all understand what we’re looking for.
“My philosophy is, if they’re still here, they’ve bought in. I can’t have anyone here straddling the fence. Either you’re in or you’re out.”
Dooley is hoping the rest of his Jaguars can be as promising as Black and Peterson, both of whom finished their undergraduate degrees and will play a huge role in the transition.
“They are two young men excelling off the field and doing a great job on the field,” he said. “They’re taking advantage of the system, everything they possibly can get out of being a college football player. They work extremely hard, two very coachable young men. Those two guys stand out for me.”
Dooley did have some players leave, but far fewer than the 16 he brought in via the NCAA transfer portal. The team should be a good mix of returning players and fresh faces to build the depth necessary for the 12-game schedule, which includes a historic game with LSU in Tiger Stadium and five home games.
Dooley anticipates a good deal of buzz at media day given all the sudden changes coming to college football. He’s one of four first-year head coaches and many more new players in the conference.
“There will be a lot of excitement when you bring a lot of new faces,” he said. “Everybody has that same goal to win, and everybody’s undefeated.”