It's time for a homecoming for the Southern University football team in more ways than one.

Saturday’s game against Prairie View A&M includes a confluence of factors that should provide a lively atmosphere. The Panthers possess the SWAC’s No. 1 offense and lead the West Division with a 4-0 mark, presenting quite the challenge to Southern in its first home game in five weeks. It’s also the first of four consecutive home games for Southern, which will also celebrate homecoming on the Bluff for the first time in two seasons Saturday.

Fans are expected to descend on A.W. Mumford Stadium in large numbers for the 6 p.m. kickoff. Home side seating is sold out, and there were long lines at the ticket windows Monday and Tuesday.

Southern will try to parlay last week’s 34-7 victory at Arkansas-Pine Bluff into momentum for the rest of the season. Coach Jason Rollins is anticipating a packed house and working to keep it from becoming a distraction.

“We tell them (players), ‘Homecoming is not for you, you’re already at home,’” Rollins said. “It’s for the people coming in. Stay focused on the game, and the main thing is preparing for Saturday night.”

There shouldn’t be any issue in getting ready for the Panthers, who come in averaging 436.7 yards per game, tops in the league, and allowing 307.8, which ranks third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Prairie View has a balanced offense that's averaging 175.2 yards rushing per game, second only to Southern’s 236, but also boasts a dangerous passing game.

Louisville graduate transfer quarterback Jawon Pass (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) has thrown for 1,534 yards (255.7 per game) and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions in 181 attempts. Lyndemian Brooks and Jaden Stewart have combined to rush for 535 yards and four touchdowns.

Pass threw for 290 yards and three TDs to help his team hold off winless Bethune-Cookman, 35-29, last week.

“PVU is playing good football,” Rollins said. “They have our full attention and we’re going to be prepared for it.

"You always have to stop the run or it's going to be a long night. They’re averaging (175) yards so you can’t let the glitz and glamor of the downfield throws deceive you. They are a run-first team. The only way to stop the passing game is to affect the quarterback.”

Southern’s defense will be tested after bouncing back nicely while beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week. Southern gave up only 207 yards, 65 rushing, and nearly had a shutout. The Jaguars cleaned up some pass defense issues and held the Lions to 3 of 12 on third-down conversions while picking off four passes, three by Chase Foster.

“We ran the ball and stopped the run,” Rollins said. “That tells you we played a physical ballgame. It was good to see the defense step up and have a pretty good outing. We got some things corrected.

“It’s a process, hard work. You get what you emphasize, and we’ve been emphasizing getting to the ball, get back to the fundamentals of who we are. We’re physical on both sides of the ball.”

Southern might be without star defensive end Jordan Lewis, defensive tackle Davin Cotton and safety Tamaurice Smith. Lewis injured his leg and is questionable. Cotton and Smith missed last week’s game with knee injuries.

The Jaguars have shown resilience with their patented running game. Freshman Kobe Dillon rushed for a school-record 267 yards and three TDs to take over the conference lead in yards per game (104). Rollins is hoping to get senior starter Devon Benn back at running back against a defense that allowed 498 yards last week.

Fans may see more of quarterback Ladarius Skelton, who saw his first action in four games because of a bruised knee and threw a TD pass to Jamar Washington against UAPB. Southern also used Skelton on a trick play to pick up a first down on fourth-and-1.

Rollins hopes Jaguar Nation plays the role of 12th man during this crucial stretch. The next four foes have a combined 12-1 league record.

“It’s always good to play at home in your comfort zone,” Rollins said. “We have a very tough home crowd, tough on the opposing team. With a packed house, the energy it brings, our guys feed off that energy. That’s why they call it a home-field advantage.”

Polls

Southern moved up two spots to No. 7 in both BOXTOROW HBCU polls released earlier this week. The Jaguars were tied for No. 7 with Albany State in the media poll. Jackson State remained No. 1 in both rankings, followed by Prairie View, Alcorn State, Florida A&M and North Carolina A&T.