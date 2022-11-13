Southern football coach Eric Dooley reminds us weekly he doesn’t like to talk about injuries. In the two weeks leading up to the Bayou Classic, he’s got a lot to not talk about.
The Jaguars had to dig deep into their depth Saturday to hold off a gritty Mississippi Valley State team, 27-7, Saturday in a game where Southern was well ahead in points without landing a knockout punch.
At kickoff, Southern was without three starting offensive linemen, starters at wideout, running back, defensive line and two defensive backs. During the game they lost starting quarterback BeSean McCray and defensive tackle Camron Peterson early.
On top of that were a handful of missing reserves that play key roles, and yet they persevered, and maintained an outside chance at winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference west division.
No reserve player stepped up more than quarterback Bubba McDaniel, who accounted for three touchdowns and 173 yards rushing and receiving.
“This is what I do, what I’ve been doing since I was five,” McDaniel said after the game. “Nothing has changed, I know how to play football.
“It means a lot. I’ve been at Southern five or six years and it feels good to get a ‘dub’ with my teammates.”
The extent of McCray’s injury isn’t known. The question now is, will McDaniel start when Southern plays Grambling in the 49th Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 26?
“That’s huge; all roads lead to New Orleans,” Southern coach Dooley said. “It’s a big game. We’ll prepare ourselves. We’ve got a week off to get some guys back, some guys we’ve got to get back. It’s key.”
The missing offensive linemen include the top three guards Brian Williams, Kyree Wade and Bernard Childs. Also missing was left tackle Eli Fields, who was replaced by Bryce McNair, who began the season as a starter.
Elijah Jordan made his first career start at right guard and the changes on the offensive line led to difficulties running the ball. Southern, the top rushing team in the conference most of the season, rushed for 109 yards on 40 carries for a 2.7 average.
But Southern fought through its offensive line struggles and through 12 penalties for 96 yards. Defense has been the team’s foundation throughout the season and was the key to halting their two-game losing streak.
“We definitely wanted to get back on track this week after those losses,” defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “We left a lot to be desired. We went out and put our best foot forward.”
Southern will know its Bayou Classic odds less than a week from now. Prairie View would have to lose at Mississippi Valley and Texas Southern would have to lose at Alabama A&M. Both are scheduled for Saturday, and both are possible, if unlikely.
After Saturday’s game, Southern players reached out to MVSU players for help.
“They told us they’ve got us. We’ll watch it on TV.” Ivy said.