Eleven months ago Demerio Houston dropped back to field his first ever punt return as a Southern Jaguar.
In a play that would go a long way in earning him the starting position this season, Houston broke free from the Texas Southern coverage unit for a 74-yard touchdown.
Southern returns to Texas on Saturday to face the Tigers for the final time of Houston’s career. He will once again be back to receive any punts Aaron Cuevas boots his direction.
But almost a year later, Houston has little more experience at fielding live punts than he was when he celebrated in the end zone last season.
Southern has five return attempts in six games for a paltry 60 total yards this season. The rest of their opponents’ 19 punts either fell to the turf, were called for a fair catch or sailed out of bounds.
What’s more, not one of those returns ended with the return man in the end zone, putting Southern in danger of going a full season without a punt return touchdown since 2012 with four games remaining in the regular season.
“It’s situational,”special teams coach Steve Adams said. “We have our safe punt (team) out there when they cross midfield. It’s when opportunities present themselves.
“Sometimes like last week the game plan was to go after it and get pressure. You’re going to be a return team or a pressure team. Week to week, based on what we see on film, we change our plan.”
Punt returns have long been a not-so-secret weapon for Southern.
Each of the past two seasons saw the Jaguars finish in the top two of the FCS in average return yards behind the work of Danny Johnson last season and Willie Quinn before him. The Jaguars were the third most productive team in the country in 2014.
Johnson led Southern to the nation’s top mark of 20.4 yards per return in 2018, including two touchdowns.
Quinn, who held the position for three seasons from 2014 to 2016, set Southern and SWAC records for return touchdowns and tied the FCS record — all numbers likely suppressed by teams avoiding the speedy specialist.
This year, however, has not followed the normal trend.
Southern coach Dawson Odums is quick to note the lack of returns is more due to a lack of opportunity than a failing on the Jaguars.
But Saturday marks almost a full month since Southern last returned a punt. When breaking it down by week, the reason why becomes much clearer.
Southern began its drought against Alcorn State where the Braves only needed to punt three times in a 20-3 loss. Two of those three landed in the end zone for touchbacks.
The next Saturday was the open week, followed by a blowout win at Prairie View. Southern had six opportunities to return punts against the Panthers, but never needed to take the risk due to strong field position.
“It's hard to return punts when (Prairie View) is averaging 28 yards per punt," Odums said. "We were winning field position.
"It's going to be tough with all these rugby-style kickers. I hope this week we get some opportunities to make some returns. ... But it's been slim pickings when you talk about punt returns."
Texas Southern may be Southern’s best chance at breaking its slump to date.
Of the three Southwestern Athletic Conference teams the Jaguars played so far, TSU allowed more returns (14) than any of them. The Tigers’ opponents average 13.3 yards per return, fifth most in the conference.
Houston will still be the primary returner, but Adams said wide receiver Trey Smith will also join him as the No. 2.
Smith returned two punts against Alabama A&M for 13 yards, while Houston battled a lingering ankle injury. Houston does not have a return this season and only one since his touchdown.
"Whatever the teams needs you to do," Adams said. "When an opportunity presents itself, we'll be ready."