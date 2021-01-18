The Southern women's basketball team has had no trouble finding open shots, but making those shots has been another story. That changed, at least for one game, Monday afternoon at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The Jaguars made layups, 3-pointers and a lot in between as they turned their newfound shooting touch into an 87-60 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Mississippi Valley State.
“Hopefully this will give us a little more confidence,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said after the Jaguars made 33 of 57 shots for 58%. “We’ve got to get more people going as far as knocking down shots.”
Leading the way were Genovea Johnson, who scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and Raven White with 15 points. Nakia Kincey was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 14, and Amani McWain added 11.
Southern also took care of the basketball, committing 11 turnovers while forcing Valley (2-7, 0-5) into 26.
Diamond Wraggs scored 17 points to lead the Devilettes, who trailed 43-30 at halftime. Valley got as close as 45-34 early in the third quarter but never got its deficit under 10 points.
When it did score, Valley found success driving to the basket. The Devilettes made 11 of 18 shots in the second half and 23 of 45 for the game.
“We gave up too many straight line drives,” Funchess said. “We’ve got to do a better job sliding over on the help side. In a game like this it doesn’t seem significant, but in a close game, that’s the difference between winning and losing.”
In the first quarter, Tyneisha Metcalf’s 3-pointer helped the Jaguars take a 7-0 less than two minutes into the game. Four more 3-pointers, including two from Amani McWain, helped Southern take control.
Southern made 11 of 15 shots and finished the first quarter with a 30-17 lead.
The hot streak continued into the second quarter. Raven White hit two free throws for a 41-23 lead, Southern’s largest of the half.
Valley closed the half with a 7-2 run and trailed 43-30 at halftime.