The Southern baseball team is five games out of first place in the SWAC West Division with three weeks until the conference tournament.
It’s not as formidable of a job as it sounds. The Jaguars have a good chance to make up some ground this weekend and exact some revenge against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, before going head-to-head with division leader Prairie View.
Southern takes on the Golden Lions beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Lee-Hines Field. The teams meet at 3 p.m. Saturday and the finale is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.
UAPB (9-30-1, 5-15) looks to be out of the race for a spot in the conference tournament, which goes to the top four teams in each division. The Lions have lost seven consecutive games and are coming off back-to-back sweeps by Texas Southern and Prairie View. But their only series victory this season came against Southern in the SWAC schedule opening series in Pine Bluff.
“We know we didn’t perform well that weekend,” Crenshaw said. “We’ll be geared up and ready to go. We’ve found who we are, we have to do it every time.”
Southern has no room for overconfidence coming out of a less-than-stellar showing Tuesday against Lamar, which drew the ire of coach Chris Crenshaw. But with their nine remaining conference games all at home, the Jaguars are in position for a late surge.
“I’ll address the stuff that happened (Tuesday) and prepare for the weekend,” Crenshaw said. “We talk about our goals at the beginning of the season. We realize we’re still in the hunt to win the division. We’re going to do everything possible to get that No. 1 seed.
“It’s a lot harder (to win the tournament without the No. 1 seed). I would like us to show dominance throughout the season. We’ve done a pretty good job so far. Our pitching is a lot better from where we started early in the year. We’ve done a better job of minimizing big innings. It reared its head Tuesday. I like what we had been doing the last couple of weeks, getting ahead of hitters and forcing them to make a decisions.”
Southern (15-27, 12-9) won last week’s series at Grambling but is tied with Texas Southern for third in the division. UAPB looks like an inviting target. The Lions’ pitching staff is 10th in the league with a 9.02 earned run average and ninth in fielding but fourth in batting average (.285).
Designated hitter Brandon Simon leads the Lions with a .351 average while catcher Edwin DeLaCruz is hitting .329 with a team-best three home runs and 18 RBIs. Centerfielder Kacy Higgins is batting .317 with a team-best 16 steals.
Southern’s inconsistent hitting has shown signs of coming around and the Jaguars are also starting to get healthy. Hunter Tabb returned to the lineup last week and hit a key home run in the Friday victory. Tremaine Spears has raised his average to .344 with six homers and 33 RBIs. JJ Rollon is batting .333 and first baseman O’Neill Burgos .300 with team bests of seven homers and 37 RBIs.
Shortstop Justin Wiley could return to action from a hamstring injury but Caleb Tart has filled in admirably. He had four hits in the decisive victory at Grambling last Sunday.
“Wiley has been doing rehab and treatment twice a day for the last week and a half,” Crenshaw said. “We’ll see if he can go in practice. Caleb Tart has done a good job keeping himself prepared.”