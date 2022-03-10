Southern dropped another game but may be picking up momentum at the right time as they head into their final preconference weekend at Texas State beginning Friday.
The teams play at 6 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Bobcat Park in San Marcos, Texas.
The Jaguars (3-10) led Houston going into the eighth inning Wednesday when the Cougars rallied for a 7-4 victory. Khristian Paul provided a quality start, but the home team scored four runs off of reliever Nick Luckett.
The Jaguars had six hits, two by Quincy Smith, including a two-run single as he was moved to the No. 2 spot in the batting order. Overall, Southern played well — a good sign, with the Southwestern Athletic Conference-opening series at Arkansas-Pine Bluff next week.
“We’re starting to put some things together,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “(Wednesday) night, inexperience on the mound got us at the end of the game. We’re trying to get guys experience to get them ready for conference play.
“Nick has to get tougher, push himself a little more in the weight room and in conditioning, so when things get a little harder, he can elevate his game.”
Paul allowed five hits and one walk with three strikeouts in seven innings.
“Paul is a competitive pitcher who works hard,” Crenshaw said. “Everything he’s done is showing up now when he goes out to perform. The way he’s going he’s pushing to be a weekend guy.
“We tried a different lineup to get guys some chances. Some guys are making the most of it, and some show they pout more than they work. It’s showing up in the box scores and in their opportunities.”
Crenshaw is also thinking in terms of roster moves. He said he’s carrying as many as 37 players but has to reduce his roster by 10 when SWAC play begins.
Crenshaw is hoping the Jaguars’ injury situation improves this weekend. Infielder Hunter Tabb, shortstop Justin Wiley and catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez are expected to test out their recovery against Texas State. Outfielder and leading hitter JJ Rollon (.395) missed the Houston game with a tender hamstring but is expected to play this weekend.
O’Neill Burgos is batting .310 and Zavier Moore has been hot lately, raising his average to .292. Smith, who has played only six of 13 games, is up to a .364 average and had two of the Jaguars’ six hits Wednesday. He was moved into the No. 2 spot in the order for the first time.
Southern will be facing a strong opponent coming of a 6-4 victory against No. 1-ranked Texas in Austin. Texas State (11-3) also took two of three from No. 11 Arizona and swept Ohio State.
The Bobcats have a team batting average of .287 with 15 homers and 24 stolen bases.
Shortstop Dalton Shuffield leads the Bobcats with a .420 batting average and has three homers with 15 RBIs. Outfielder John Wuthrich is hitting .379 with three homers and 13 RBIs, while second baseman Cameron Gibbons has a .321 average with three homers and nine RBIs.
“We’ve got to get over licking our wounds and get ready for a tough weekend series,” Crenshaw said. “We’ve got our hands full. We’ve got to show up. Hopefully we compete well and do the little things. We’re starting to move in the right direction.”