He took the job more than a year ago, insisting that Jackson State's recent history had no effect on its future, promising that the Tigers could achieve big things — for themselves, for the Southwestern Athletic Conference and for Black college football.
On Saturday afternoon, Deion Sanders and the Tigers can take a big step toward proving it all.
JSU (10-1) hosts Prairie View (7-4) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the SWAC championship game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi. The Tigers, with a roster of young stars and impact transfers, are in search of their first title in 14 years and the first 11-win season in school history.
Sanders wants as many people as possible to witness it.
"Wear whatever you're going to wear; I don't give a darn what you've got on. You don't even have to clap for us," Sanders said, pleading for Mississippians to attend. "I just need you in the building."
Whoever shows up will see a transformed team, made over even since the spring semester, when JSU struggled in its first season under Sanders while finishing 4-3.
Multiple Division I transfers are among the 49 new faces Jackson State brought in — including starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the coach's son and a former four-star recruit who was named SWAC newcomer of the year.
He finished second in the league with 2,971 yards and 28 touchdowns, trailing only Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass.
Sanders has completed a league-best 68.7% of his passes with only five interceptions and the SWAC’s top efficiency rating (160.7).
He’s got lots of help. Keith Corbin and Malachi Wideman combined for 1,369 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns.
But defense is where Jackson State has prospered. The Tigers are allowing only 13.8 points per game and posted a league-high 48 sacks.
JSU has four Power Five transfers on the defensive line and two of the SWAC’s top linebackers in Keonte Hampton and Aubrey Miller.
The Tigers are facing Prairie View, a SWAC powerhouse in the 1950s and early '60s that became a laughingstock for most of the '80s, '90s and early 2000s.
It's a different day for the Panthers, who can now boast about relatively new facilities and a picturesque campus, not to mention the school's proximity to Houston's ever-growing footprint.
Prairie View hasn't won the SWAC title since 2009, when a Henry Frazier-coached team focused on limiting turnovers and sound defense.
A SWAC coaching fixture has brought the Panthers back to the championship game.
Eric Dooley, a New Orleans native and longtime assistant under Pete Richardson, made stops as a coordinator at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling before he got his first head coaching job in 2018.
Known for his dapper style and cool demeanor, Dooley got off to a slow start. Prairie View went .500 over his first two seasons, and the Panthers managed just three games in the 2021 spring season, which was wrecked by COVID-19.
This year was a breakthrough. Prairie View roared out of the gate, winning seven of its first eight games to claim the Western Division.
But the Panthers enter Saturday's title game on a losing streak, having dropped three straight — including a 24-19 home defeat last week against Mississippi Valley.
Still, Prairie View poses a real threat to Jackson State. The Panthers offense is led by a smart, accurate quarterback in Jawon Pass, who has thrown for 2,555 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Prairie View ranks third in the SWAC in defense, having allowed 321.4 yards per game, though that average was skewed by lopsided losses to Incarnate Word and Texas A&M.
Perhaps most importantly, the Panthers don't beat themselves. They are the least-penalized team in the SWAC. Mistake-free football could help them on the way to an upset, and at least delaying Sanders' lofty big-picture goals for JSU.
"(If we win), it's going to be huge for Prairie View A&M University. It's going to be huge for our football team. ... Words would never describe it," Dooley said. "But of course, you've got to play the game, and that's what we're going to prepare ourselves to do."