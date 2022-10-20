1. Find that thin line
Playing an overmatched opponent has its challenges. Southern coach Eric Dooley laments not playing starting QB BeSean McCray more in the season-opening 86-0 victory against Florida Memorial, feeling it slowed his progress. The trick this week is to get the job done early and then clear the bench and get playing time for future Jaguar players. The big question is “When?” and that will be determined by the score and quality of play. Slopping around might give Dooley some ammo in next week’s prep for Jackson State, but the players aren’t going to ruin their homecoming either.
2. Send a message
The 11 suspended Southern players need to gain something from their penalty, and this could be something that prevents future suspensions. Any player who sits will have to watch his backup fight for more playing time at his expense. That could spur players to be more conscientious when it comes to discipline. That would help in the maturing of a team that has improved significantly over the past three week. But there’s always room for more. The Jaguars need to get serious now with the last half of the conference record coming.
3. Dog Day D
That’s the throwback nickname for Southern’s defense in the days of head coach Pete Richardson with Dooley as an assistant. So far, we’re seeing it from coordinator Henry Miller’s crew. The Jaguars have allowed an amazing 20 points combined in the second half all season and only six in four conference games with two shutouts. Defense needs to keep that swagger right through this game and going against the Jackson State offensive juggernaut the following week. Take the opportunity to smooth out some of the rough spots. Train a seldom used player or two for a special role down the road. Or simply play well to stay sharp.
4. Feel the crowd
Last year’s homecoming crowd was electric but soon got disconnected in a 48-21 loss to Prairie View, coached by none other than Dooley. This year the challenge is on a smaller magnitude against the Division II Dragons. But that doesn’t mean the Jaguars draw inspiration from the A.W. Mumford Stadium atmosphere. History suggests the largest crowds come at homecoming and feeding off the crowd’s energy can help with playing with heart. Take the opponent seriously and don’t expect a game of “recess football” while basking in the adulation from Jaguar Nation.