A little less than a month since naming John Lampley as the official starting quarterback, Southern may re-open the position battle.
Coming off the open week, coach Dawson Odums said all four quarterbacks will travel this weekend and potentially play during the Jaguars’ road trip to Prairie View A&M.
The decision comes two weeks after Southern’s offense suffered its worst production of the Odums era against Alcorn State when the Jaguars failed to reach 150 yards of total offense for the first time in nearly seven years.
Lampley is still expected to start but Bubba McDaniel, Ladarius Skelton and Kobie Lain — an addition to the original three-way battle that took place during preseason camp — will all receive a look.
“We’ll be playing all three of them and maybe play that fourth guy (Lane), too,” Odums said. “That fourth guy, y’all don’t know anything about (him). We don’t know either. We’ll be looking for him as well.”
Lampley had the worst start of his career against the Braves when he threw for 59 yards on a 9 of 26 passing clip.
Prior to that, however, the Jaguars were encouraged by his growth each week as he settled into the starting role.
Lampley’s single-game passer rating grew from a paltry 91.31 against TCU to a strong 193.76 against Langston. Against Alabama A&M, Lampley led Southern on a comeback effort that saw the Jaguars score 23 consecutive points to beat the Bulldogs 29-27.
But Odums expressed concern about his consistency after his passer rating plummeted to 45.98 against Alcorn.
The other three passers saw little action since opening the season against FBS TCU and Louisiana Tech. Lampley took most of the significant snaps in both SWAC games.
McDaniel and Skelton played in four of the five games this season with McDaniel taking most of the second-string snaps.
McDaniel threw for 68 yards on three completions, while Skelton did not complete either of his two attempts.
Lain has yet to make his Southern debut.
Odums did not divulge how much the other three would play on Saturday.
Quarterbacks have not been made available to the media at any point this season.
“We’re going to take all four quarterbacks, so it is a possibility you see all four, and you may see two of them out there together,” Odums said. “I think it creates creativity. They’ve got talent at that position and we have to utilize that talent in the best interest of the team.”
The move to re-open the quarterback battle is part of a wider effort by Southern to re-evaluate several positions going forward.
While Odums declined to specify which positions may see direct changes, he said several backups will likely receive more playing time, including outside the quarterback room.
“We had a good bye week,” Odums. “Got a chance to evaluate film and really look at ourselves. What we found out was that some of the guys may not have been playing up to their caliber. Some guys we counted on were making a lot more mistakes. We get a chance to look at some new guys, look at some backups and move them up.”