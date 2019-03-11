It's one thing to say your team is capable of beating anyone when it plays well, its another to go out and prove it on the court.
On Saturday, the Southern men's basketball team showed it could put aside its record and defeat one of the SWAC’s best teams, Texas Southern, which it defeated 87-77 in Houston. The Jaguars snapped TSU’s 11-game winning streak, and made good on the words of coach Sean Woods in the process.
“We finally put a total game together,” Woods said.
Woods pointed to three factors that have given Southern (7-24, 6-12) a chance to be competitive, particularly over the second half of its SWAC schedule: defense, turnover margin and knocking down shots. Against Texas Southern (19-12, 14-4), the Jaguars did all three well, and earned their first road win of the season against a team that finished second in the SWAC’s regular-season standings.
The win also bumped Southern up from eighth to seventh in the conference standings, and earned the Jaguars a return trip to Houston for a quarterfinal game at second-seeded Texas Southern.
Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at H&PE Arena, where the Jaguars will try to defeat the Tigers for the second time in four days.
“We’re going to have to make some adjustments because we know they’re going to make some, but we’ve got to stay the course,” Woods said. “It's about us, and it's about sustaining. We did that (Saturday) and we showed what we’re capable of doing.”
Southern shot 51.7 percent from the field on Saturday, committed only 13 turnovers and got a season-high 30 points from Richard Lee. Woods praised Lee, but pointed to the help he got from the Jaguars bench as a major factor.
Osa Wilson scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Marcel Burton and Brendon Brooks each scored five points, and Isaiah Rollins added four points. Those contributions happened because of hard work, and a belief in the roles each player has on the team.
“You’re asking guys that have never been the best player on their high school team or the key guy on any team they’ve ever been on, you’re asking them to act like stars at this level,” Woods said. “They’re finally starting to get confident enough to know what we are capable of.”
For a team that has lost key contributors like Eddie Reese and Hassan Hussein during the season, the development of the Jaguars bench has been a necessity.
“We’re at the end of the road now, and this is what we’re going with,” Woods said. “The guys that are here have weathered the storm, and they’re appreciative. (Saturday) was probably the best game we’ve played all year.”
Tuesday’s winner will advance to semifinal play, and face either No. 3 Jackson State or No. 6 Alabama State on Friday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.