Four downs
1. No days off: Southern proved last week one loss doesn’t have to define a season. Neither, for that matter, does one win. Beating Prairie View has the Jaguars on an emotional high, but they can’t forget about the next four games if they want to make a run.
2. Day at the (Texas state) fair: Saturday will be an environment unlike any the Jaguars have ever played in. It’s not only a big game in a famous neutral-site stadium, but right outside the walls of the historic Cotton Bowl will be one of the largest state fairs in the country. Southern will have to, literally, block out the noise and stay focused. (Fans might want to arrive early, too.)
3. On a roll: While the focus last weekend was the unexpected offensive explosion, the Jaguars defense also put together the group’s best night of the year. But that’s become the expectation for one of the SWAC’s top defenses. SU is second against conference teams with 15.7 points per game and third with 357.7 yards.
4. Slow runners: While Ladarius Skelton injected much-needed life into the Southern run game, getting the quarterback out of the pocket was never the problem. The four running backs who touched the ball against PVAM combined for 101 yards on 29 carries. Not terrible, but the Jaguars are still looking for more life out of the running backs.
Inside the game
What’s at stake?
Southern is now in control of its own destiny after beating Prairie View. If the Jaguars win out, they win the West with tiebreakers against Prairie View and Grambling. It’s as simple as that. But in order to get to Birmingham, Alabama, for the SWAC title game, Southern has to first handle its business in its final four games. That starts Saturday against Texas Southern.
Key matchup
Southern vs Southern: The Jaguars had to overcome a lot of adversity after the Alcorn game, which coach Dawson Odums said was undoubtedly the low point of the year, prompting his staff to spend most of the open date working on their “mental psyche.” The win over PV proved what Southern is capable of when it has its mind right, and it looks pretty good. Texas Southern is down this year, so the only team that can beat Southern on Saturday is Southern.
Facts and figures
It’s been seven years since Southern last lost to Texas Southern: a 29-15 loss in 2011. This has traditionally been a rivalry the Jaguars have taken advantage of with a 47-20-3 lead in the overall series since the first meeting in 1947. This is also one of two SWAC teams coach Dawson Odums has never lost to, joining Mississippi Valley State.
Players to watch
Southern: Ladarius Skelton is the new starting quarterback and reigning SWAC Player of the Week. The most interesting part of Skelton’s game Saturday will be to see how he handles a defense that is fully aware of what he can do. Prairie View had little film to work with and likely didn’t expect Skelton to start. Texas Southern won’t make that mistake.
Texas Southern: Wide receiver Bobby Hartzog has already won SWAC Newcomer of the Week twice this season and leads the league with 126.3 yards per game and five receiving touchdowns. The transfer out of FBS-level Kansas will be a major concern for Southern’s secondary.
Numbers to know
0: Number of punt returns Southern fielded in the past two games
5: Number of interceptions Southern had against Prairie View A&M quarterback Jalen Morton
8: Number of receivers Ladarius Skelton completed passes to last week
The Advocate Says…
Southern 30, Texas Southern 7
It’ll be hard to repeat such a dominating performance as Southern had last week. The Jaguars should still control the game against the 1-5 Tigers, but don’t expect it to be as easy. The offense will need another fast start out of Ladarius Skelton and let the defense take over from there.