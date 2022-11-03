Southern faced the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s top passer last week. As an encore, the task gets only a bit easier.
Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa is one slot behind Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders as he prepares to lead his team against Southern at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, at 5 p.m. Saturday.
A graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, Moussa steadily has gotten a grasp of the offense, passing for 2,034 yards and 14 touchdowns, both second to Sanders. Last week, he connected on 25 of 37 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
“Jeremy continues to make strides every week,” FAMU coach Willie Simmons said. “He’s getting more command of the offense. It takes at least a year to get all the bells and whistles of what this offense entails.
“Every play gives him the opportunity to make multiple decisions. He’s making really good decisions and growing into the role as leader of the offense. He has better football ahead of him.”
Moussa is similar to Sanders in that he’s not so much a dual-threat quarterback. His athleticism affords him some scrambling ability, but he prefers to work the pocket and look for check-down receivers before making a move. He was sacked once last week and has been afforded good protection most of the season.
FAMU has allowed 15 sacks, second fewest in the league. Six came in the first two games of the season, losses to North Carolina (56-28) and Jackson State (59-3).
“He can throw the football,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “He’s becoming more settled with what coach Simmons likes to do. He’s a part of what they are building down there. It’s a challenge because he can throw the football.
“He can run if he has to. It’s not his style as far as being a dual-threat quarterback. He’s a guy who is going to sit in there and deliver it to his playmakers.”
The Rattlers offense is dependent on Moussa. FAMU is last in the SWAC in rushing yards, averaging 101.1 per game and 3.2 yards per carry, even though it had a season-high 201 yards last week. Running back AJ Davis had 108 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
“We’ve been challenging guys every week to get the ground game going,” Simmons said. “I challenged the offensive line. They did a good job identifying the different fronts they saw, linebacker locations, giving the running backs the opportunity to make plays.
"Our backs ran with great pad level, they were patient. For the first time this season we were able to manufacture some explosive plays in the run game. It opened up the passing game. Hopefully we can continue that. Southern is a really stout defense, tough to run against. It’s going to be a challenge. We’ll see if the O-line accepts that challenge two weeks in a row.”
Dooley said his defense will try to play fast and physical to put pressure on Moussa, who has shown a propensity to misfire. His 57.7% completion rate is fifth in the league, and he’s thrown seven interceptions, including two last week. Like Dooley, Simmons calls his own plays and keeps a tight rein on his quarterback.
“The quarterback has to have a short memory," Simmons said. “Go back out and play football. That’s what he has been able to do.”
Southern likely will come after Moussa and try to disrupt his timing. The Jaguars are second in the league with 29 sacks.
“He’s got that offense going,” Dooley said of Moussa. “Our defense will have their work cut out for them.”