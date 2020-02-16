Grambling used two big hits to power past Southern 7-5 on Sunday at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans in the final game of the Andre Dawson Classic.
Southern went 2-2 in the season-opening tournament, losing both of its games Sunday. The Jaguars fell to Alabama State 5-2 in 10 innings in their first game Sunday.
The victory gave Grambling State a 3-0 record in the Classic. Southern coach Kerrick Jackson, however, said playing Alabama State earlier was not the reason the Jaguars lost to Grambling, which didn't play a doubleheader.
“We just have to do a better job of coaching them,” Jackson said. “We made a lot of mistakes in two games, and we gave two games away. The second game, we had four freshmen on the field. But this team will be much better this season.
“I asked to play four games in this tournament, but not two on the last day. But we wanted to see some of our pitchers early in the season.”
The game was tied 3-3 when Grambling scored three runs in the eighth inning on two hits with the aid of two Jaguars errors. The Tigers' Jeremy Almaguer grounded to third base but was safe on a error leading off the inning. Grambling's Miguel Medina then singled to left, scoring Almaguer from second with the go-ahead run.
Grambling's Michael Sookdeo then reached when his grounder to shortstop was booted. Tigers catcher Ry Clark then homered to left off right-hander Austin Haensel for a 6-3 lead.
“He's a junior-college transfer who got into the game because of an injury, and his first (NCAA) Division I hit was a home run,” Grambling coach James Cooper said. “Our first two games (10-0 win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and 5-1 win vs. UNO), we controlled the games, and pitchers pitch differently with a good lead. But this game, we pitched from behind a lot more than the first two games. So this game will be a lesson learned for our guys."
The Tigers added a run in the top of the ninth on Almaguer's RBI single. The Jaguars rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by designated hitter Javonta Dorris and second baseman Zavier Moore's groundout that plated left fielder Garrett Felix.
Southern led 2-0 in the fourth inning behind pitcher Darren Smith. However, designated hitter Jordyn Smith slammed a bases-loaded triple to left-center field, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead.
Southern tied the score in the seventh when Felix drew a one-out walk and scored on Dorris' double to left.
In Sunday's first game, the Hornets scored three runs in the top of the 10th to turn back the Jaguars.
Southern fell behind 2-0 but tied the game with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the 10th inning, Alabama State (3-0) had two outs and two men on base when Christopher DeGuzman delivered a two-run double.
Cemeron Hearn, who had three hits, tripled in DeGuzman for the final run of the inning.
Southern had nine hits in the game, all singles. Bubba Thompson and Williams Nelson had two hits apiece.
Jaguars starter Jerome Bohannon lasted only two innings. The senior left-hander gave up two hits and two runs while walking four and striking out two. Alabama State reliever Britt Buckelew gave up five hits, but held Southern scoreless over the last five innings.
The Jaguars next play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at LSU.