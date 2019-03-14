Twice this season, Southern's women's basketball team has won a close game against archrival Grambling on its way to the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship.
Even more is riding on the third meeting.
Top-seeded Southern and No. 4 Grambling meet at noon Friday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, in the SWAC tournament semifinals, with the winner earning a berth in Saturday's championship game and a chance at an NCAA tournament berth.
The first two games between the teams had some similarities
Southern was in control of the first meeting, on Jan. 12 at Grambling, for most of the second half. The Tigers twice cut the lead to three points in the final minute, but the Jaguars hit enough free throws to hang on. Brittany Rose scored 17 points to lead four Southern players in double-figure scoring.
The Jaguars built an even bigger lead in the second meeting, Feb. 9 in Baton Rouge. Southern opened the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run to lead 57-46 before Grambling pulled as close as four points in the final minute.
In both games, Southern contained Grambling point guard Shakyla Hill about as much as can be expected. Hill, who has two career quadruple-doubles with points, rebounds, assists and steals, had one of a different kind in the first meeting with 20 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds — and 11 turnovers. In the second meeting, she had just 11 points with six rebounds and eight assists and shot just 3 of 13 from the field.
The teams met in last year's SWAC tournament championship game, with Grambling prevailing 72-68 in Houston in Sandy Pugh's final game as Southern's head coach.
Pugh left to coach Prairie View, which is in the second SWAC semifinal Saturday against Jackson State at 6 p.m.
The men's semifinals are Prairie View vs. Grambling at 2:30 p.m. and Texas Southern vs. Alabama State at 8:30 p.m.