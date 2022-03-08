Baseball is a numbers game, and the numbers don’t look very pretty for Southern University.
The Jaguars (3-9) stopped an eight-game losing streak with a victory at Texas-San Antonio, but they dropped two of three and will try to pick up some momentum with a game at Houston on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Houston game is part of a seven-game Texas road trip that will see the Jaguars heading to San Marcos for a three-game series with Texas State this weekend.
The time on the road, 12 days, provides a unique bonding experience for a team. And Southern Coach Chris Crenshaw has his eye on the March 18 Southwestern Athletic Conference opener at Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the day he wants his team to start hitting its stride.
“We’re starting to come together,” Crenshaw said. “We’ve been having productive conversations in the dugout, during the games, post game. Guys are starting to see what I see when we implode.
“We have to eliminate mistakes; errors and walks have been killing us, creating big innings.”
Crenshaw is still trying multiple players at different spots. One of his top hitters, Jovante Dorris, did not play last weekend while Jah’Li Hendricks picked up starts at second base. Khristian Paul will start on the mound against Houston, and Crenshaw will try multiple pitchers after him.
The UTSA series was marked by big innings that allowed the home team to outscore Southern 34-22 while the Jaguars committed nine errors, four in each of the losses. The Roadrunners had three four-run innings in the opener and a six-run inning in the finale as Southern pitchers walked 10 batters in the last two games.
Crenshaw singled out Anthony Fidanza, Christian Davis and Joseph Battaglia with good performances. Fidanza threw four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief to aid the victory, and Davis allowed only two earned runs in his four-inning start.
Battaglia had some tough luck while going five innings and allowing 10 earned runs, but he walked only one batter.
“Fidanza was good. Davis gave us a chance. Battaglia was solid,” Crenshaw said. “Even though he gave up some runs, he gave us a lot of innings. He’s been a tough-luck pitcher so far. I know when we get into conference play he’ll be battled-tested and can will his way through some games.”
Southern continued to hit the ball reasonably well. JJ Rollon had six hits and five RBIs in 15 at-bats. Zavier Moore had four hits, including two home runs, and five RBIs. O’Neill Burgos had four hits, including a homer, and knocked in five runs while starting only two of the games.
Hunter Tabb did not play but could return this weekend against Texas State after being hit by a pitch on his right (throwing) hand and suffering a hairline fracture against McNeese State the previous week. Shortstop Justin Wiley and catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez also could return from ailments this weekend.
Houston (7-4) has won seven of its last eight games. The Cougars are led by first baseman Ryan Hernandez and outfielder Brandon Uhse. Hernandez is batting .341 with a homer and six RBIs while Uhse is batting .313 with a homer and 10 RBIs, tied for the team RBI lead with former LSU Tiger Zach Arnold.