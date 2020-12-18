In a college sports year still riddled with unknowns, Southern stayed with the known quantity, and that was the plan all along.
Baseball assistant Chris Crenshaw was elevated to the head coaching job on an interim basis for the 2021 season when third-year coach Kerrick Jackson left for a job to run Major League Baseball’s coming Draft League.
It was a move Southern athletic director Roman Banks and Jackson himself anticipated when Crenshaw was hired in January 2019, and Banks is hoping it pays off long term.
“We had him in mind that at the right time when coach Jackson leaves, he could become coach of the program,” Banks said this week. “He checked a lot of boxes. We think we have a jewel in coach Crenshaw.
“Once we get our feet under us, you can look for him to become permanent more than anything. Because we have someone capable, it’s the right thing.”
Crenshaw, who player for Southern as a left-handed pitcher in 2006-07 under former coach Roger Cador, has been hard at work since being named coach two weeks ago. One thing he’s not worried about is having to re-recruit players to stick around.
The SWAC has not yet nailed down a starting day for the season or even a scheduling format, but Crenshaw is confident there will be little change and enthusiastic about his first head coaching job.
“I’m excited, fired up,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to do and I’ve been trying to get somethings done the last couple of weeks. There’s a lot of stuff with the conference still up in the air.
“I recruited a majority of the players. This will be my third season, and I’ve been in it with these guys for a while. Not much is going to change. It was a collaboration between me and coach Jackson on how we got stuff done and ran things. I look to run it the same way.”
Crenshaw, who played at Southern in 2006-07 under Roger Cador, came to Southern after five seasons at Jackson State (2014-18). His father, Gregory, and uncle, Reggie Williams, also played at Southern.
The time spent under Jackson was valuable in preparing Crenshaw for his first head coaching job.
“I’ve had a couple of big breaks to get where I am now,” Crenshaw said. “I’ve had lots of mentors, including Kerrick Jackson, who taught me how to communicate, how to plan. Coach Jackson was a mentor years before I started working for him. I met him back in 2010, and we established a relationship then."
Crenshaw got a hearty endorsement from his predecessor, who is confident the program will make a positive transition.
“That was big deal for me, making sure we could leave the program in capable hands,” Jackson said. “He was part of us going on the run. He’s one of, if not the best, recruiter in the conference. He played at Southern, he knows the league, he’s had success in this league. He was crucial in building this thing. Having him step in and steer the ship is a great move.”
Southern went through fall practice with only a few setbacks due to COVID-19 infections and protocols. The players will reassemble with their new coach Jan. 11 when students return to campus. But the SWAC is still working out the details for the season.
With football and other sports competing in the spring, Crenshaw said the starting date could be moved back a month or two from February. A possible 30-game conference only schedule is one of multiple options for a schedule format which will unfold as the days progress.
Crenshaw’s next big task is to hire an assistant coach, which he plans to do in the coming weeks. He’s not worried about establishing his own identity as head coach. He says that will be a shared responsibility.
“I’m really appreciative to coach Banks and the board for giving me a shot,” Crenshaw said. “I’ve had an impact on getting guys to come. As far as putting a stamp on it, it’s not just me but everybody involved. I want to be the long-term solution.”