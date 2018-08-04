Randall Menard was devastated when he found out Chris Coleman would no longer be his wide receivers coach at Southern.
Menard, then a sophomore, came into the program at the same time as Coleman in 2013. The two won a championship together and went to another before Coleman ventured out of Baton Rouge for three years.
It almost feels like fate Coleman should come back to coach the Jaguars in Menard’s sixth and final season.
“Knowing he came back and I came back, it was great. It was like a sign,” Menard said. “We don’t know the result yet but we’re going to find out.”
Coleman only left the Jaguars in 2014 to be closer to his family and watch his son play his final few years of high school football.
Returning to Southern was not something he planned or thought would be an option.
But when his old position became available again, like Menard, Coleman thought it was meant to be.
“Everything that happens I look at as no accident,” Coleman said. “I firmly believe God orders our steps and he controls all the things we feel we can’t control. … I definitely feel like things were divine and in order. Nobody meets each other by chance. We all come into each other’s path for a reason.”
Having Menard by his side is a valuable tool Coleman in establishing relationships with his new players.
When the hiring was announced, Menard made a point to tell his teammates the quality of coach they were getting.
Under Coleman, Southern produced 6,461 yards though the air and 50 touchdowns
This year’s batch of wideouts aren’t too bad either, though.
Southern returns six of its top eight receivers from 2017 and the only major departure from the group is Stacy Piro who left the team prior to preseason camp.
The “three musketeers” of Kendall Catalon, Cameron Mackey and Jamar Washington all return to the Bluff as the under-sized speedsters that kept the passing game alive last season.
But Southern added length with transfers Hunter Register from Minnesota and Trey Smith from Miles College. And then there’s Menard who stands as the most experienced of the group but is working with the second-team offense while he works back from a broken leg that kept him out most of 2017.
Mackey, Catalon and Washington are currently working with the first group.
Coleman said he’d like to have a consistent group of six to seven players rotating in on offense with up to 10 players touching the field, including those on special teams.
Southern entered camp with 17 wide receivers on the active roster.
“Everybody can play every position.” Catalon said. “How our coach does it is he plays the best receivers, so you have to understand the play book, understand the offense and if you stay in your playback you can play any position in this receiving corps.”