1. Throw it early
Grambling has a leaky pass defense and Eric Dooley likes to let it rip, so why not come out throwing and get the Tigers on their heels early? Both teams are coming off an open date, but Southern’s situation changed dramatically during that off Saturday like an early Christmas. It’s a good time for one of those carpe diem (seize the day) pregame speeches by Eric Dooley to get the Jaguars roaring out the of locker room. Get Grambling down early because if Southern lets the Tigers hang around, their confidence will grow.
2. Release the hounds
Julian Calvez has never played in a Bayou Classic. The Jaguars likely have devised some new-look pressure packages to chase, confuse and sack the talented freshman quarterback. He’s a good athlete so he’s likely to make some plays under all out pursuit but he’s also likely to make some mistakes and poor throws. IF the Jaguars can rattle him early, he may not last until the fourth quarter. Sacks aren’t necessary. Get him off his spot and make him throw on the run. Southern has done a good job most of the season at containing scramblers.
3. Regain the O-line mojo
Southern’s offensive line hasn’t played well in a month. Injuries have something to do with that, but in the Jaguars' first seven games, they were running on everybody, including LSU. If everyone is healthy, it would be a good day to get the mojo back, because the Jaguars will need a strong offensive line if it is to beat Jackson State on a second try. Jeremiah Stafford, Dallas Black, Bernard Childs, Kyree Wade and Brian Williams can go out in a blaze of glory in their final Bayou Classic. They need to put up strong protection for quarterback BeSean McCray and running backs Karl Ligon and Kendric Rhymes.
4. Step up your game
The Jaguars have known for a week this is a second chance to reach the SWAC title game. Their mantra all season has been to go 1-0 each week, because they are all important. But this one is for all the marbles; it’s win or go home. It’s time for players to reach down and find a gear they haven’t hit all season, to explore the outer limits of their talent and desire. And that goes for the coaching staff, too, which has to prepare this team to hit kickoff with laser focus and a sense of purpose. The Jaguars have fallen flat a couple of times this season. No excuses in the Bayou Classic.