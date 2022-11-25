GRAMBLING vs. SOUTHERN
1 p.m. Saturday, Caesars Superdome
TV: NBC
Online: Peacock
Radio: KQXL-FM, 106.5
What’s at stake
First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
Key matchup
Southern DE Trey Laing vs. Grambling QB Julian Calvez: Freshman quarterbacks don’t often fare well in the Bayou Classic. Calvez will get an eyeful of Southern’s fierce pass rush, led by Laing, who has been consistent coming off the edge. When Laing doesn’t bring down the quarterback, he forces him off his spot and ruins the timing of the play. Grambling coach Hue Jackson might choose to roll out Calvez and toss in a few quarterback draws to keep the rush at bay. Laing will be coming hard throughout the game, and if Jordan Lewis returns from injury, Laing could see more single-blocker schemes.
Players to watch
Jaguars: RB Karl Ligon deserves more consideration as the top freshman in the SWAC. He not only leads the Southern running backs with 484 yards, he has been durable through 10 games. His receiving opportunities have been few (eight catches, 32 yards), but with increased playing time, that is likely to change. DL Jason Dumas should be plenty fired up for his first Bayou Classic after playing four seasons at Prairie View. His high school coach, former Jaguar Robert Valdez, will be coaching on the opposite sideline (offensive line), and Dumas will be playing not far from his home in Vacherie.
Tigers: Grambling hasn’t been an offensive juggernaut this season, but Nebraska transfer RB Maurice Washington has a knack for explosive plays with a gaudy 9.8-yard average and seven touchdowns with 533 yards total. The Tigers will try hard to run the ball to protect its freshman QB and keep Southern’s offense off the field. All-SWAC DL Sundiata Anderson is tough to move in the middle of the defensive line. He has a team-best 12½ tackles for loss and seven sacks. Southern will have to double-team him on occasions and keep him out of the backfield.
Facts and figures
Since the game was branded as the Bayou Classic in 1974, the teams are tied with 24 victories each in this 49th annual game. Southern leads the overall series, which began in 1932, at 37-33, with two Grambling victories vacated and one forfeited. ... Grambling won the first five contests, but Southern has the longest winning streak with eight (1993-2000), all under Pete Richardson. ... Grambling QB coach Devante Kincaid quarterbacked the Tigers to Bayou Classic victories over Southern in 2016 and 2017.
Numbers worth knowing
3: Yards per rushing attempt against the SU defense this season.
5: Total number of field goals Grambling has made this season, fewest in the SWAC.
26: Kickoff touchbacks for SU’s Joshua Griffin, first in SWAC.
Prediction and why
Southern 38, Grambling 10
In a normal season, Grambling would be in good shape to play the spoiler, but this isn’t their year to do it. Southern has been the much more consistent team and with a second chance to seize the lead in the division, there won’t be any slipups this time. QB BeSean McCray should return and have the Southern offense humming against a Grambling defense that has been better than the offense but still ranked team that is eighth in the SWAC in yards allowed per game (398.1) and ninth in points allowed (30.8). Grambling is in rebuilding mode and Southern is longing for another shot at Jackson State for all the marbles next Saturday.