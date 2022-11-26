The Southern offensive struggles of the previous three games continued, but coach Eric Dooley said it was a total team effort that carried the Jaguars to a 34-17 victory against Grambling in the 49th Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome.
The Tigers outgained Southern 353-234, taking the fight to Southern from the start. When the Jaguars needed someone to lean on, quarterback BeSean McCray was there.
“That was the definition of what I say I’m looking for, not someone to manage the game but to win the game,” Dooley said. “He took that on his shoulders to make sure we do what we need to do. We do a lot of zone reads, so it’s not like it’s a called play, it’s a read.”
The Southern passing game was stymied by a strong Grambling rush, and a big front line limited Southern’s running backs to one carry longer than 5 yards. McCray completed 7 of 17 throws for 75 yards, all but 17 of those yards coming on two plays.
But McCray played smart with no turnovers and executing the read play to perfection. His 32-yard run up the middle after a fake to Rudy Dyson set up Southern’s tying touchdown in the second quarter.
“What we prepared for was there,” Dooley said. “I just thought we played flat. I don’t think we executed at a high level, which is what we always want to do on offense and defense. But they got it together on certain drives and gave us opportunities.”
Thomas OK
It looked like a scary moment late in the fourth quarter when Southern senior wide receiver Phillip Thomas went down with an injury that stopped the game for several minutes and required paramedics and a stretcher to take him off the field.
Dooley said Thomas did not suffer a neck injury but reinjured his shoulder, which had been hurt in practice last week.
“It was just a precaution (to take him off on a stretcher),” Dooley said. “Last I spoke (to trainers), he’s doing much better.”
Sack time
Southern had a season-high seven sacks, pushing the Jaguars past Jackson State for the most in the FCS. The Jaguars have 43, one more than their SWAC championship game opponent next week, Jackson State.
Linebackers Jalan Campbell and Derrick Williams had two each, while defensive linemen Ckelby Givens, Camron Peterson and Zac Yassine had one each.
Campbell, the team's leading tackler for the season, had 11, plus a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
Injuries
Several Jaguars returned to health for the Bayou Classic, including guards Brian Williams and Bernard Childs, who did not play in the last game. Also back were offensive tackle Eli Fields, defensive back Glenn Brown and defensive end Jordan Lewis, who played for the first time since the loss to Jackson State. Running back Jerodd Lewis, who was injured vs. Jackson State, did not play.
Captains
The Southern captains were McCray, wide receiver Tyler Kirkwood, defensive tackle Tahj Brown and defensive back Corione Harris. Southern won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.
Lagniappe
Southern took the lead in the series since it was branded as the Bayou Classic, 25-24, and leads the overall series 40-34. ... Dooley is now 5-0 against his alma mater. ... Floyd Chalk of Grambling became the first back to rush for 100 yards in a game against Southern this season.