O’Neill Burgos tied the game with a two-run double and the winning run scored on a wild pitch as Southern scored a dramatic 6-5 victory over Grambling in 11 innings Friday at Lee-Hines Field.
The Jaguars trailed 5-3 against reliever Javier Martinez but Jonathan Evans led off with a walk and Caleb Tart singled. Quincy Smith sacrificed the runners up one base and Jaylen Armstrong walked before Burgos blasted a 2-1 pitch into right center field to score two runners.
Martinez’s second pitch to Rashard Grace bounced away from catcher Julian Murphy and Armstrong scored easily to set off a celebration on the field.
“That’s why they call them the Cardiac Jags,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “That’s what they’ve been calling them the last couple of years.
“Nick Wilson gave us a good start and a chance to win the game late. The rest, we have to find a way to scratch and claw and get runners in scoring position to make something happen. O’Neill is always going to come through. He’s got that gene.”
The victory moved Southern (13-19, 8-5 SWAC) a game closer to the SWAC West Division leading Tigers (16-20, 11-4). It was the third extra-innings game between the teams in four games. They split a pair of 12-inning, 8-7 decisions at Grambling earlier in the season.
The Jaguars nearly wasted an outstanding pitching effort by Wilson, who pitched seven innings, allowed three hits and struck out 13, the most by a Southern pitcher in at least three years.
Wilson left with a 3-1 lead but reliever Jerry Burkett gave up a solo home run to his first batter, shortstop Keanu Jacobs-Guishard, and the Tigers tied it when Murphy scored on an infield hit by Frederick.
The Jaguars nearly won the game in the 10th inning when they loaded the bases with one out. But Jah’li Hendricks hit a fly ball to short right field and Frederick threw out Jacoby Radcliffe at home to end the inning.
Grambling took a 5-3 lead off winning pitcher Drew Lasseigne. Mack led off the 11th with a home run over the left-centerfield fence. The Tigers then got an insurance run on a double by Murphy.
Southern took a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Hunter Tabb’s one-out pop to shallow left-centerfield was dropped by shortstop Jacobs-Guishard for a two-base error. Hendricks then ripped a double down the left-field line to make it 2-1, finishing Grambling starter Lorenzo Petersen.
Ethan Bates relieved and threw a wild pitch to advance Hendricks to third and he scored easily on a single to left-center by Evans.
Grambling took a 1-0 lead in the second inning lead when Cameron Bufford hit his ninth home run over the left-field fence. Southern evened the score when Radcliffe doubled, moved to third on a single by Tabb and scored on Hendricks’ squeeze bunt.