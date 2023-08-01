Plenty of familiar faces are gone and some new ones will dot the Southern roster when players report Tuesday for the beginning of preseason drills, which begin Wednesday — 30 days before the Jaguars' season opener at Alabama State.
All but one of the 19-player signing class from February are in the fold, and coach Eric Dooley has added 29 more, including walk-ons, according to the official school roster. Forty players on last year’s team with remaining eligibility are not listed on the current roster.
In an effort to minimize heat concerns, Dooley said the team will practice at 6:55 p.m. for the duration of preseason camp until classes begin Aug. 21, when workouts then will move to 3 p.m. Baton Rouge is expected to have high temperatures of 100 degrees or more this week, according to the National Weather Service.
“Those guys have trained in the heat all summer long,” said Dooley, starting his second season as head coach. “I want to make sure we take care of their bodies by taking them out of the heat as much as we can. Eventually we will have to practice in that heat when school starts. I don’t want to practice in the morning because there are so many other things those guys have to do academically.”
The Jaguars are coming off a 7-5 season and Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division championship in Dooley’s first season. They have numerous personnel questions — including the quarterback spot, which will have a new starter for the second consecutive season.
Destrehan High grad Harold Blood was named the starter after spring practice but has never started a game on the college level, and he had limited snaps last year. He is backed up by transfers Noah Bodden and Dylan Mehrotra, with freshmen C'Zavian Teasett and Jalen Woods also on the roster. Chris Tucker, a 2022 freshman signee, was not listed.
Also missing from the roster are running backs JJ Sims and Karl Ligon, defensive end Trey Laing, defensive back Joshua Short and kicker Luke Jackson. Short and Jackson transferred to Jackson State before spring; Laing transferred to Indiana.
Sims and Ligon were two of Southern’s top three rushers last season, combining for 976 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Kendric Rhymes is the team’s top returning rusher with 352 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
The only member of the February signing class not listed is defensive tackle Deris Jackson, who planned to transfer from Arkansas State.
One of the significant additions is Alabama A&M transfer Gary Quarles, an All-SWAC running back in 2021 when he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 224 yards. He and Grambling transfer Corey Russell likely will take the place of Sims and Ligon.
Dooley also scored several defensive linemen from the transfer portal, including tackles Khristian Zachary (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) from Liberty, Rasheed Lyles (6-1, 290) from Louisiana Tech and defensive end Cameron Plummer (6-6, 230) from Sam Houston State.
Also back is LSU transfer Davin Cotton, who played in 2021 but sat out last year after undergoing knee surgery.
“We’re excited to have him back,” Dooley said. “He’s had his battles, but he worked his way up and beat the challenges. He’s healthy and ready to go. We’ll get a lot out of him.”