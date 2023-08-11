Answering questions in the Southern secondary was one of Eric Dooley's main concerns in the offseason.
In recruiting, one of his first declarations was to find a replacement for safety Corione Harris, the team’s second-leading tackler last fall. For that matter, the Jaguars also needed a fill-in for nickelback Glenn Brown, who transferred to UL.
It appears the answers to both questions were already on the roster.
Demetri Morsell, an All-American at Bowie State who missed last year because of transfer issues, appears locked in at safety, while Tyler Judson will slide into the nickel role.
The key is versatility. Defensive coordinator Henry Miller can use five defensive backs in differing roles to stabilize the back end of the defense. Morsell has the cover skills to move closer to the line of scrimmage and play slot receivers. Judson can function as a hybrid linebacker to help in the pass rush or with coverage.
Combined with returning starters Kriston Davis and Rodney Johnson at the corners and Jordan Carter at safety, the Jaguars appear to have strengthened their hand.
“When you have guys who can play all positions, it makes it easier,” Dooley said. “The bottom line is, you want the best five out there, regardless of how they matriculate.”
Morsell is physical enough to play safety. He’s the same size as Harris and the same type of talent he has. Judson brings a physical presence and speed at the nickel spot.
Morsell (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) came to Southern with Carter from three-time CIAA champion Bowie State last season after coach Damon Wilson left for the head coaching job at Morgan State. Carter excelled in the safety rotation with 36 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups. He was named to the preseason All-SWAC first team.
For Morsell, who had nine interceptions and was CIAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, last season was a frustrating wait. But he persevered and is reaping the benefits of staying engaged.
“It was kind of down, but I love the guys. I was good at talking to them,” he said. “They got me through it and I’m ready to be back.
“I’ve played (safety) before, it’s not a big switch. I’m comfortable at cornerback or safety. I’ll play both in the box and out of it.”
For Miller, it’s like having extra chess pieces beyond what he had last year.
“He’s the same type of player as Harris,” Miller said. “When we need somebody to cover in the slot, he’ll be able to do that.”
Judson (6-0, 195) brings a little more size, which makes him more effective the closer he is to the line of scrimmage. A cornerback in high school at Zachary, he will have to fill gaps, blitz and cover slot receivers and running backs.
“I believe it fits me well. It feels like I’m a super-athletic linebacker,” Judson said. “I’m going to see a lot of action in the run fits. The key to playing the nickel is knowing the rout combinations and know your leverage.”