When teams are as dominant as 11-0 Jackson State has been this season, there’s probably never a good time to catch them.
Southern's second time this season comes at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game in Jackson, Mississippi. The first attempt definitely was not a good time for Southern.
Jackson State dominated the Jaguars 35-0 five weeks earlier, one of the Tigers' more convincing wins. There are some cracks in JSU's armor, however, and coach Deion Sanders thinks his team needs to do some tweaking as it prepares for the 7-4 Jaguars.
Jackson State is averaging 37.5 points per game, but in the last two games the Tigers scored 27 and 24 in victories against Alabama A&M and Alcorn State, respectively. The offensive numbers were down, too, with the Tigers getting 353 and 258 yards in those games, respectively. That’s far off of the 448.6 ypg they’re averaging.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ numbers also have been down. He passed for 185 and 216 yards in those games while averaging 290 yards per game over the season.
“We’ve been slacking in the second part of the season because a few people have caught up with us,” Sanders said. “We have to be a little more innovative.”
One reason perhaps is the Tigers are running the ball better. After building a lead against Southern, running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson rushed for 96 yards on 21 carries. In the past two games he’s totaled 152 yards. For the season, he’s run the ball 197 times for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns, the third-highest yardage total in the conference.
Sanders complained early in the season that the running game could be a lot better. Now he’s looking for more from his wide receivers. He said the off week was spent trying to get back to a big-play offense.
“Explosiveness offensively,” he said when asked what the Tigers worked on with the extra week. “We’ve got explosive players, we need to figure out how to get them the ball the best. We have to run the ball effectively, dominate the front line and we have the players to do that.
"We have to be consistent in all the things we do. We’ve got to finish, finish what we start. Finish our assignment for the year and that is to be dominant.”
Dallas Daniels and Shane Hooks have been the Tigers most dependable receivers. Each has 54 catches, Daniels for 632 yards and Hooks for 601, but Hooks has eight touchdown catches and Daniels six.
The Jaguars also have to be mindful of Sanders as a runner. He killed them with a 42-yard scramble for a touchdown on a third down, then went 12 yards up the middle for another score and a 22-0 halftime lead.
“He’s a great football player,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “He will do what it takes to win. He does what he’s able to spark his team.”
The Jackson State defense hasn’t had any such issues. The unit has been good from start to finish, allowing more than two touchdowns in only one game, a 66-24 win over Grambling, the only team to score more than 14 points. The Tigers are allowing only 10.1 points and 216.9 yards per game.
All-SWAC defensive MVP Aubrey Miller was an overwhelming choice for player of the year while defensive linemen Justin Ragin and Nyles Gaddy were also All-SWAC choices.
“If we play our game, only we can beat us,” Sanders said. “That’s no insult to Southern or their staff. If we do our thing, it’s going to be hard to deal with us.”
Bus trip
The Southern Quarterback Club is arranging a bus trip to Saturday's SWAC championship game at Jackson State. The bus leaves the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot at 8 a.m. the day of the game for the 3 p.m. contest. For information, contact Reginald Jarvis at (225) 939-5906 or rjarvis79@yahoo.com.