Jackson State coach Deion Sanders skipped the postgame press conference after his team’s 43-24 victory against Southern in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game Saturday, then later informed his players he has taken the head coaching job at Colorado.
Sports Illustrated reported 30 minutes before kickoff that Sanders and Colorado were finalizing a deal, and that Sanders was flying to meet with officials to accept the job.
Colorado announced the hire later Saturday night.
The Tigers beat Southern to improve to 12-0. They will play North Carolina Central Dec. 17 in the Celebration Bowl for the Black college national championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Sanders said he will coach JSU through the Celebration Bowl. He has a 27-5 record over three seasons in his first college coaching job.
Sanders accepted the SWAC championship trophy on a platform on the field and addressed Jackson State.
“Jacksonians are resilient,” he said. “They just needed a little help and wanted someone they can believe in, trust and ride with and was going to be right there again. And for that, we love you.
“We know we have unfinished business. The model all week was 'focus and finish.' We’re not done yet. We still have one more to go, and we will finish.”
Streak ended
Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel’s 4-yard TD run in the second quarter ended a streak of seven scoreless quarters against Jackson State and eight quarters without a touchdown. The last TD came in the second quarter of last year’s 21-17 loss at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern made a field goal in the third quarter of that game.
Bad timing
Southern has been plagued by defensive offside penalties all season, and they bit the Jaguars again. An offside penalty nullified an interception by Kriston Davis near midfield in the second quarter. JSU scored its third TD five plays later to go up 33-7. The Jaguars had another long night with the officials, getting flagged 10 times for 95 yards.
Number-crunching
This was JSU’s third consecutive victory over Southern, which leads the series 37-32. Southern also leads in Jackson 18-16. ... Southern coach Eric Dooley is now 0-4 against Jackson State as a head coach and 27-22 overall . ... JSU passed the 5,000-yard mark in total offense in the first quarter. ... Southern’s five turnovers were a season high — all five by the three quarterbacks who played. ... The Jaguars had 412 yards, the first team to surpass 400 against Jackson State this season. Southern also became the first team to score three TDs against the JSU defense. Grambling had two offensive TDs and one by the defense on Sept. 17. ... Southern was 9 for 17 on third down (53%), its best performance of the season.
Captains
Southern captains were QB BeSean McCray, OL Eli Fields, DB Jordan Carter and DB Glenn Brown. Southern won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff for the second consecutive game and went three-and-out again on their first possession.