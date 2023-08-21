Special teams are often the forgotten realm on a football team, although coaches take pains to remind fans and media how important they are.
Southern’s group gets a lot of respect in that department from Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents. Kicker Joshua Griffin was a first-team preseason All-SWAC selection, and punter Robens Beauplan and long snapper Braxston Blackwell made the second team.
The Jaguars just might be that good, and getting better.
Griffin had a strong season as he won the job from the departed Luke Jackson. He hit 6 of 9 field goals while driving nearly half of his 68 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
Beauplan, an Alcorn State transfer, averaged 40.3 yards on 36 punts with 13 fair catches and seven downed inside the opponents 20-yard line. Blackwell was near flawless with his snaps.
“It’s a big plus to have strong special teams,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. "I think we will be improved there. Sometimes they provide big plays.”
They can also provide leadership, even though they touch the ball fewer than 10 times a game sometimes.
Beauplan especially has become a team favorite with his enthusiasm and magnetism. Not too many punters will fire up a team during warmups, but Beauplan is right there in the mix.
“Being a leader by example means doing the right things all the time. My teammates see that,” said Beauplan, a 6-foot, 195-pound graduate from Lehigh Acres, Florida, who lived in Haiti until he was 14. “At first, they kidded me because I’m the punter. I consider myself a very mature guy. I have great parents that raised me that way and I’ve always been a leader wherever I’ve been. Guys see you doing the right thing, they are going to follow.”
Beauplan is working to improve and his 43.8-yard punting average in Saturday’s scrimmage suggests he’ll take a step. He’s been working during the off season with former Southern punter Nash Murphy as sort of a private coach.
“I worked with him daily,” Beauplan said. “Having him to help me is making me better. He critiques me every day. If I do something wrong, I know what I did wrong and go to the next rep and fix it.
“I’ve definitely improved my hang time. I’m more explosive. I’ve never worried about it because I have a pretty strong leg.”
Griffin got to Southern with one of the strongest legs in the SWAC. He won the job handling kickoffs as a freshman and put 12 of 56 into the end zone for touchbacks. He improved on that last year with 31 of 68, plus a long field goal of 43 yards. He said he feels comfortable from 60 yards in.
“For me, it was building up strength in my knees,” Griffin said. “I grew up fast, I had growing pains. I have a bump on my knee called jumper’s knee, grew up with that my whole life and I’ve been getting my quads stronger to combat that, doing a lot of leg training.”
A junior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, Griffin got his only Division I offer from Southern. He played soccer from age 6 but didn’t pick up football until his junior year at Warren Central High School. His first field goal was a 43-yarder.
“It was rushed, we were late getting on the field,” he said. “I didn’t get my steps correctly. I kicked it and somehow it went through.
“Accuracy is understanding the game. I knew I had a strong leg but didn’t really know what I was doing.”
Griffin has sought help from Shayne Graham, an All-Pro who kicked for 15 years in the NFL. He spent a day with Griffin during the offseason and stays in touch with tips and corrections via text.
“We worked on technical and fundamental skills,” Griffin said. “I’m very grateful to him. It’s more mental prep. That’s what I was lacking last year.”