Southern started its second full week of practice on Monday coming off the preseason camp’s first major scrimmage last Saturday.
Coach Eric Dooley said he liked what he saw overall but the team has issues to work on offensively and defensively, specifically penalties.
Dooley praised the work of the quarterbacks, particularly Harold Blood, who is holding fast as the starter.
“I saw some things done well on both sides of the ball when you talk about making plays, executing at a high level and doing some things we anticipated them doing,” Dooley said. “Then I saw some things on both sides we need to correct and get better at. It was our first scrimmage, but I was very pleased with it. A couple of guys got banged up but nothing serious. I feel good coming out of the scrimmage. We have to continue to work with 19 days until the first game.”
“Harold Blood did a great job. He went out there first and did some things. We put them in some duress situations starting from the 3-yard line to see how they managed coming out of the hole. They took care of the ball, protected it and moved it. I was pleased with the young guys too. (Czavian) Teasett, his first time he moved it 97 yards and scored.”
Dooley said he was worried much about finishing drives but see how the quarterbacks commanded the offense. He said all three upperclassman quarterbacks performed well, including transfer Dylan Mehrotra, who “moved the ball well and made plays with his legs.”
Other offensive players performing well included running back CJ Russell, who “came into his own” and redshirt freshman wide receiver Darren Morris who “made some key plays in a big-time drive.”
Dooley decried penalties on both sides of the ball, a factor that hurt the Jaguars at key times last season.
“Defensively, we can’t line up offsides,” he said. “Offense when we have motion going, we can’t create offsides penalties. Those are things we worked on throughout the spring and working up to the fall. We definitely have to get better on those.”
Dooley said cornerbacks Rodney Johnson and Kriston Daivs had good days and had praise for sophomore defensive end Ckelby Givens.
“I just can’t believe he’s a sophomore,” Dooley said of Givens. “He played extremely well, made some big plays.”
Southern’s top three defensive tackles – Rasheed Lyles, Khristian Zachary and Davin Cotton - sat out the scrimmage.
“Those guys have a lot of mileage under them, we know what they’re capable of doing,” Dooley said.
Dooley said offensive lineman Bernard Childs should begin practicing midweek and could be the starting center in the season opener.
Injuries
Offensive linemen Carlus Griffin, John Mitchell, Cameron Foster and Juan Gonzales sat out Monday’s practice. Mitchell had a walking boot on his right foot. Defensive tackle Zac Yassine also missed, sporting a walking boot on his left foot.
Moving forward
Southern will continue night practices this week before another major scrimmage Saturday which is open to the public for Fan Fest. Classes begin on Monday and practice will shift to 3 p.m.