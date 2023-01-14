It took a complete team effort Saturday afternoon, but Southern showed it finally had what it needed to defeat Grambling.
The Jaguars faded down the stretch each time when they lost three games to Grambling last season. On Saturday, it was Southern that surged in the final minutes as the Jaguars broke a five-game losing streak to their Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals with an 81-73 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
“You always want to say it's just another game but it's not,” said Southern guard Brion Whitley, who led the way with 32 points.
“They’re a really good team and we’ve struggled with them in the past. We all wanted to give everything we had; every possession, every minute.”
The win keeps Southern (9-9, 5-0) alone atop the SWAC standings. It also showed the Southern has the inside muscle it needs to hold off a team like Grambling (10-7, 3-2).
Point guard P.J. Byrd played his game adding 18 points and eight assists. But, in the closing minutes when the game was tied three times, Southern needed more contributors. It got what it needed from Isaiah Rollins and Festus Ndumanya.
Rollins made a pair of jumpers, the second one a 3-pointer that gave Southern the lead for good at 67-64. Ndumanya took control inside grabbing four rebounds, making four free throws and picking up a key blocked shot.
In the game’s final six minutes, Southern outrebounded Grambling 7-1.
“Brion Whitley played good, PJ Byrd played good, but down the stretch, Isaiah Rollins came in and hit some big shots,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “He was a senior saying we ain’t losing this game. He came in like a stallion, and I thought, along with Festus, they willed us (to the win) the last six minutes of the game.”
In the first half, Southern weathered a 5-minute stretch when it missed 10 shots from the field. The Jaguars' only points during that stretch were two free throws from Bryson Etienne, but Southern found itself only trailing by two points.
Whitley hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 13-3 Southern run that gave the Jaguars a 27-19 lead with 5:26 left in the half. Southern went on to lead by as many as 10 points before settling for a 38-31 lead at halftime.