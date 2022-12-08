Former Southern University football coach Pete Richardson was one of eight inductees into the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.
Richardson, who won four Black college football national championships in his 17 seasons at Southern, was the only coach inducted in the Hall’s 14th class.
“I was kind of surprised; there are a lot individuals that have coached that had to wait their turn,” said Richardson, who compiled a 134-62 record at Southern with five Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. "It’s quite an honor to be selected at this time, especially for my family. I really appreciate it.”
Joining Richardson are former players Albert Lewis of Grambling; Henry Lawrence and Tyrone McGriff of Florida A&M; Leslie Frazier of Alcorn State; Jim Marsalis of Tennessee State; Elijah Pitts of Philander Smith College; and Johnnie Walton of Elizabeth City State University.
The inductees will be recognized at the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 25. The induction ceremony will take place June 10 at the Black College Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Richardson, the second-winningest coach in Southern history, said Thursday was filled with well-wishes from many of his past associates.
“The phone has been blowing off the hook from family, friends, former players and coaches,” he said. “I really appreciate that. A lot of people helped me along this journey to be able to get there. I’m pleased for my daughter and family while they are still here to appreciate it.”
Richardson was hired by then-athletic director Marino Casem in 1993, one year after Southern played Richardson’s Winston-Salem State in Shreveport. Richardson compiled a 41-14-1 record there and won three Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles at the school (1988, 1990, 1991).
Richardson’s first Southern team won the SWAC and Black titles. He also won titles at Southern in 1995, 1997 and 2003.
Richardson is also a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Southern University Sports Hall of Fame and the Winston-Salem State Sports Hall of Fame.
“When you start coaching, it's not anything you think about, going into the Hall of Fame,” Richardson said. “My thing was to get tied up with some great programs and develop teams. I was quite fortunate while at Winston-Salem State when we played Southern in Shreveport to see what type of athletes they had. After that year was over, coach Cas asked if I would be interested in coming over.
“I was able to get some good people with me. We had some good players and we got some more to add on. They played well for us. We had coaches that made a major contribution to help me along the way. The first one was special. We knew we had a halfway decent team coming back because we played against them. We added to that. A lot of those individuals came back and had a successful year.”
The other coach nominees included Florida A&M’s Rudy Hubbard, Wiley College’s Fred “Pop” Long and Doug Porter, who coached at Mississippi Valley State, Howard and Fort Valley State.