If Southern is going to make its move in the Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball standings, this is the weekend to do it.
The Jaguars (14-24, 9-9 SWAC) have an extra chance to make up ground with four games against Prairie View this weekend at Lee-Hines Field. The teams play a single game Friday at 6 p.m., a doubleheader Saturday and a 1 p.m. Sunday contest.
It’s a big break for Southern, which will play all six games against PVU this season at home. The series was rained out at PVU but the teams played a doubleheader, which Southern swept, the following Tuesday in Baton Rouge.
Southern fell further into fourth place last weekend by losing two of three to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but is only 3½ games out of second place. UAPB is now breathing down the Jaguars’ necks at 6-15. If the Lions pass the Jaguars and finish fourth, Southern is out of the SWAC tournament May 24-28 in Atlanta.
Grambling (16-5 in SWAC) is in first place with Texas Southern two games behind at 13-6, and Prairie View a half game out of second at 13-7, so this weekend is just as big for the Panthers.
Finishing better than fourth would allow Southern to avoid a first-round SWAC tournament matchup with reigning champion Alabama State (30-15, 18-3), which has a three-game lead in the East Division.
Jaylen Armstrong still leads Southern with a .328 batting average and four home runs and 29 RBIs. O’Neill Burgos is hitting .269 with team bests of seven homers and 40 RBIs.
Southern’s hottest hitter is second baseman Jah’li Hendricks, who has raised his average to .319 by going 19 for 46 (.413) in his last 16 games.
Southern has gotten back-to-back strong efforts from Nick Wilson, who has struck out 27 batters in his last two Friday outings. He pitched a complete game five-hitter against UAPB with one walk and 14 strikeouts. Antoine Harris will probably pitch the second game. After that, coach Chris Crenshaw will wait until game day to choose his starters.
Prairie View isn’t much of a power team with only 12 home runs, fourth fewest in the conference, and its 73 errors are the fourth most. But the Panthers' 7.05 team ERA is fourth, and the team batting average is .277.
Third baseman Sebastian Corria leads the way with a .320 average and 22 RBIs. Center fielder and leadoff hitter Garrison Weiss is batting .296 with a .411 on-base percentage and team-best 14 steals. First baseman Alex Martinez leads the team in homers (3) and RBIs (33).
Victor Mendoza (3-2 5.16 ERA) is the top pitcher for PVU. He allowed three runs in five innings vs. Grambling in an 11-10 loss Saturday. Michael Dews (4-4, 5.25) could start one of the games, and Elijah Breeden threw four innings of scoreless relief to beat Grambling on Friday.