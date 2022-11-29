Five Southern players were named to the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference football team released by the conference Tuesday.
Center Dallas Black and safety Corione Harris were named to the all-conference first teams. Offensive tackle Jeremiah Stafford, defensive tackle Tahj Brown and deep snapper Braxston Blackwell were second-team selections.
Jackson State swept the major individual awards as quarterback Shedeur Sanders took the Offensive Player of the Year honors and linebacker Aubrey Miller was Defensive Player of the Year. The Tigers had seven first-team selections and five on the second team.
Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard was Newcomer o the Year and wide receiver Kevin Coleman was Freshman of the Year. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was named Coach of the Year.
Black and Stafford helped make Southern one of the top rushing attacks in the league. The Jaguars averaged 202.6 yards per game, second in the conference to Prairie View, and Southern runners averaged 5.1 yards per carry with 23 touchdowns. The Southern offensive line allowed 22 sacks, fourth-fewest in the league.
Harris, a transfer from McNeese State, is the Jaguars' second-leading tackler with 51 and led the SWAC with four interceptions. Brown, a transfer from Nichols State, had 28 tackles and a team best 6½ sacks. He also had a pass breakup and two forced fumbles.
Sanders passed for 3,083 yards and a school record 32 touchdowns while guiding his team to the first 11-0 record in school history. Miller was a defensive force with 98 tackles, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, five pass breakups, and one touchdown.
Howard led the SWAC in rushing with 1,273 yards and 12 TDs. Coleman caught 24 passes for 324 yards and one TD, and averaged 25.3 yards on kickoff returns.
2022 SWAC Football Postseason Awards
Offensive Player of the Year
Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Defensive Player of the Year
Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State
Newcomer of the Year
Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State
Freshman of the Year
Kevin Coleman, Jr., Jackson State
Coach of the Year
Deion Sanders, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team Offense
Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State
Running Back: Sy'Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern
Offensive Lineman: Tyler Brown, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State
Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State
Defensive Lineman: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State
Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State
Linebacker: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State
Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern
Defensive Back: Corione Harris, Southern
Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M
Punter: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman
Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M
Running Back: Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State
Wide Receiver: Shane Hooks, Jackson State
Wide Receiver: Jah'Marae Sheread, Florida A&M
Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State
All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State
Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Justin Ragin, Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M
Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State
Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State
Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State
Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Jackson State
Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern
Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern