Five Southern players were named to the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference football team released by the conference Tuesday.

Center Dallas Black and safety Corione Harris were named to the all-conference first teams. Offensive tackle Jeremiah Stafford, defensive tackle Tahj Brown and deep snapper Braxston Blackwell were second-team selections.

Jackson State swept the major individual awards as quarterback Shedeur Sanders took the Offensive Player of the Year honors and linebacker Aubrey Miller was Defensive Player of the Year. The Tigers had seven first-team selections and five on the second team.

Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard was Newcomer o the Year and wide receiver Kevin Coleman was Freshman of the Year. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was named Coach of the Year.

Black and Stafford helped make Southern one of the top rushing attacks in the league. The Jaguars averaged 202.6 yards per game, second in the conference to Prairie View, and Southern runners averaged 5.1 yards per carry with 23 touchdowns. The Southern offensive line allowed 22 sacks, fourth-fewest in the league.

Harris, a transfer from McNeese State, is the Jaguars' second-leading tackler with 51 and led the SWAC with four interceptions. Brown, a transfer from Nichols State, had 28 tackles and a team best 6½ sacks. He also had a pass breakup and two forced fumbles.

Sanders passed for 3,083 yards and a school record 32 touchdowns while guiding his team to the first 11-0 record in school history. Miller was a defensive force with 98 tackles, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, five pass breakups, and one touchdown.

Howard led the SWAC in rushing with 1,273 yards and 12 TDs. Coleman caught 24 passes for 324 yards and one TD, and averaged 25.3 yards on kickoff returns.

Scroll down for the complete All-SWAC team

2022 SWAC Football Postseason Awards

Offensive Player of the Year

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Defensive Player of the Year

Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year

Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Freshman of the Year

Kevin Coleman, Jr., Jackson State

Coach of the Year

Deion Sanders, Jackson State

All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Running Back: Sy'Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern

Offensive Lineman: Tyler Brown, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State

Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State

Defensive Lineman: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State

Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

Linebacker: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State

Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern

Defensive Back: Corione Harris, Southern

Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State

All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

Punter: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman

Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State

All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M

Running Back: Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver: Shane Hooks, Jackson State

Wide Receiver: Jah'Marae Sheread, Florida A&M

Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State

All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Justin Ragin, Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State

Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State

Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State

Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M

All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Jackson State

Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern

Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern

