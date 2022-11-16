Former Southern football coach Pete Richardson is one of four coaching finalists for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Richardson compiled a record of 134-62 in his tenure at Southern (1988-2009), and won four Black college national championships (1993, 1995, 1997, 2003). He also won five Southwestern Athletic Conference titles (1993, 1997-99, 2003).
Before Southern, he went 41-14-1 in five seasons at Winston-Salem State, where he won CIAA titles in 1988, 1990 and 1991.
The other coach nominees include Florida A&M’s Rudy Hubbard, Wiley College’s Fred “Pop” Long and Doug Porter, who coached at Mississippi Valley State, Howard and Fort Valley State.
Twenty-one players are also among the finalists: QB Joe “747” Adams, Tennessee State; DB Antoine Bethea, Howard; DL Verlon Biggs, Jackson State; DE Dwaine Board, North Carolina A&T; LB Waymond Bryant, Tennessee State; DB Vince Buck, Central State; DB Kevin Dent, Jackson State; DB Leslie Frazier, Alcorn State; WR Mike Holmes, Texas Southern; RB Richard Huntley, Winston-Salem State; OL Henry Lawrence, Florida A&M; DB Albert Lewis, Grambling; DB Jim Marsalis, Tennessee State; DB Rashean Mathis, Bethune-Cookman; OL Tyrone McGriff, Florida A&M; RB Lemar Parrish, Lincoln University; RB Elijah Pitts, Philander Smith College; DB Tyrone Poole, Fort Valley State; DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Tennessee State; QB Jay Walker, Howard; and QB Johnnie Walton, Elizabeth City State.
Inductees will be announced Dec. 8 and recognized at the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 25. The induction ceremony will take place June 10 at the Black College Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
“We congratulate the class of 2023 finalists and look forward to welcoming the next group of legends into the Black College Football Hall of Fame,” James “Shack” Harris, chairman and co-founder of the hall, said. “Each finalist represents the best of Black college football.”
The finalists were selected from a field of more than 200 nominees by an 11-member selection committee, which includes journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL general managers and football executives.