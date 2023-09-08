Establish a running game
If the Jaguars can run the ball, it will take some of the pressure off quarterback Harold Blood, who is hoping to rebound from last week. Southern running backs averaged 2.7 yards per carry and never were a factor. Kendric Rhymes' fumble stalled a promising drive, and the offensive line wasn’t exactly opening up big holes while also committing three crucial penalties. Southern was 4 of 14 on third-down conversions. Jackson State will watch Southern’s game tape and challenge Blood to beat them. He will need some help doing that.
Stop Jackson State’s run game
The Tigers may have lost last week but their final tally of 72 yards rushing was deceiving. It included sack yardage and a 27-yard team loss. Running backs Irv Mulligan and Ezequiel Johnson averaged nearly 5 yards a pop and if they do that Saturday, quarterback Jason Brown will have time to search the field for receivers. Long yardage passing situations will give the Jaguars time to unleash the pass rush, which racked up four sacks last week. Mulligan is a hard-running back who had 109 yards against South Carolina State. He will test the Southern defensive front.
Get the crowd involved
This is Jackson State. The last time the Tigers were in Mumford, the Jaguars nearly derailed the Deion express but blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before 25,000 plus fans. Some early scores will get the joint rocking with the new LED light displays and make the game difficult for Brown making his third start. Southern fans were promised exciting offense from coach Eric Dooley and he has yet to deliver it consistently. Whatever communication issues the receivers have need to get resolved. The Jaguars will need more than the newly installed LED light displays.
Play better on special teams
The special teams gaffes didn’t come back to haunt Southern last week but made it tough on the defense, putting them in a hole the entire third quarter. A whiffed kickoff is a bad look for preseason All-SWAC kicker Joshua Griffin. Punter Robens Beauplan shanked a 20-yard puny and the coverage team gave up a 31-yard return.