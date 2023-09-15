Four keys to victory for Southern in its 6 p.m. game Saturday against Alabama A&M at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Run the ball effectively
What happened to Southern’s reputation as a run-first, run-strong offense? This issue isn’t about the running backs but an offensive line that has a fair amount of experience but is underperforming after two games. Southern is last in the SWAC in rushing and averaging 2.2 yards per carry, a stat slightly skewed when sack yardage and quarterback scrambles are included. It’s obvious the line hasn’t made much room for running backs, and that’s where the sense of urgency should begin. Perhaps moving some pieces around will give the line a fresh start.
Blood simple
Harold Blood is making his third start, and his mind is still swimming with quarterback duties. Get him going with a simplified version of the offense so his confidence can grow and so he can react on instinct. Sometimes, he's a little late with his decision-making, which results in throws into coverage where defensive backs are reading his eyes and body language. If he can make as much improvement this week as he did from the first to second games, it should be good enough for a victory. But the turnovers have to stop. No amount of passing yardage can overcome multiple turnovers.
Hustle, tackle, strip, pick
The Southern defense looked terrible against Jackson State with poor tackling and an inability to stay in position. The result was two big scoring plays and too many third-down conversions. Tackling is about focus and fundamentals, taking proper angles and sticking to an assignment rather than chasing the ball. The pass defense has to tighten up. The Jaguars have zero interceptions and four pass breakups. Offenses do commit unforced errors, but they commit even more when the pressure is on. An improved pass rush would help the Jaguars a great deal.
Smash the rearview mirror
Easier said than done, but now is the time for the Jaguars to play loose and forget the record. They’re playing at home, the crowd will be on their side, and the visitors won’t be filling up the East side of the stadium like last week. Being backed into a corner is when passion and will are tested. There is way too much experience up and down this roster to be wilting because of early-season adversity. The chances of winning the SWAC West Division are the same for Southern as the other five teams. Today is the first day of the rest of the season.