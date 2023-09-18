Southern’s victory Saturday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener wasn’t a thing of beauty but in a way could have counted for two wins.
Not only did the Jaguars hang on to beat Alabama A&M 20-10 but they finally overcame themselves thanks to a defense that regained its swagger.
The Jaguars took the No. 2 rushing team in the SWAC and held it to minus 17 yards rushing with three sacks among the 13 tackles for loss. Ends Ckelby Givens (3½), Tahj Brown (3) and Jordan Monroe (2) led the charge in tackles for loss that produced three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries.
Albeit, the Jaguars were going against the Bulldogs’ No. 2 quarterback Quincy Casey and committed four offsides penalties and two pass interference calls, they came up with play after play. The four turnovers were the first of the season and they increased their season sack total to eight.
The previous week they allowed 221 yards rushing and 405 total to Jackson State.
“I challenged them to stop the run because that was very uncharacteristic a week ago what we allowed,” coach Eric Dooley said. “They stepped up to the challenge. Still some things we have to fix but those guys worked hard and had that mindset. Not just to stop the run but be a dominant defense.
“We pride ourselves on creating turnovers. For that to happen tonight was a plus for us. Moving forward let it be contagious, let it continue.”
Brown said the defense was stung by the way it played against Jackson State after a solid effort in the opener. He’s not ready to say the Jaguar defense is hitting on all cylinders but showed it’s heading in the right direction.
“It started in practice,” Brown said. “How we felt the last two weeks, we felt we didn’t play our best. Even tonight we didn’t feel we played our best, but one thing about us we’re going to keep going, every single play, every single drive. That’s the type of defense we want to play every night.”
Southern still gave up some big third down plays that allowed A&M to convert 9 of 16 times, and the offsides penalties are a recurrence of something that plagued the defense all of last season. Southern had none the previous week and overall the team had 11 penalties for 100 yards.
The quarterback play was better, too. Harold Blood got through the game turnover free for the first time despite getting banged up and missing seven plays. Blood competed 14 of 24 throws for 202 yards and a touchdown on a swing pass to Gary Quarles.
Blood showed his toughness getting up after a 42-yard completion on third and 10. Noah Bodden finished the drive and completed a 22-yard pass but couldn’t get Southern into the end zone despite having a first and goal at the A&M 6, settling for a 40-yard field goal by Joshua Griffin.
Even with Blood, the Jaguars had first downs at the A&M 10-yard line or closer five times and got only two field goals points. Mostly it was due to an inability to run the ball. Excluding sack yardage, Southern ran 32 times for 83 yards but 39 came on two plays. The Jaguars had 44 yards on the other 30 carries.
“We started off hot, but we have to be consistent,” Blood said. “We left some points on the field, but we’ll get back to work in the bye week. We have to keep our foot on that gas at all times. Penalties and miscues, we’re stabbing ourselves in the foot.”
Lagniappe
Southern’s Blue and Gold Club is sponsoring a bus trip to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. For more information, call Craig Pierre at 225-324-7234.