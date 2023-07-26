BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s hard to quibble too much with the results of Southern football’s first year under Eric Dooley, whose 14 seasons as an assistant coach in Baton Rouge indoctrinated him into the Southern standard.
The Jaguars achieved their first goal in winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title, even if it did seem as if no other team wanted it.
Late-season upset losses by Texas Southern and Prairie View allowed the Jaguars to clinch it with a narrow victory in the Bayou Classic, which was followed by a blowout loss to Jackson State in the SWAC championship game.
It was Southern’s third title-game loss in five years and fourth since the last title in 2013.
Good, but not great. Remember those words.
As this season approaches, Dooley is looking to break through the barrier that has prevented Southern from reprising the days of Dooley’s mentor, Pete Richardson, who won five SWAC titles and four Black college national championships.
After an offseason of working the transfer portal hard, Dooley has his team focusing on taking the next step.
“Our motto this season is ‘good to great,’ ” Southern linebacker and leading tackler Jalan Campbell said Tuesday at SWAC media day. “We’re going to play above the Southern standard. We’ve put in so much work. I’m ready to get on the field and show everybody.”
Southern has to boost the offense, to get it more consistent. That, with the aggressive defense and improved special teams from last year, will get the Jaguars where they want to be.
Dooley’s calling card is explosive offense, and last year's team wasn’t, not in a consistent way. The passing game sputtered toward the end and had to rely on the running game to pick up the slack.
Gone is quarterback BeSean McCray, who started every game but was pulled early in the championship game loss after a succession of poor performances.
Dooley is hoping fourth-year player Harold Blood can step in without much game experience and lift the rest of the group. He said Tuesday he likes where the Jaguars are headed, and he added SWAC legend Willie Totten as quarterbacks coach to help them get there.
“I do feel better about the offense,” Dooley said. “I wasn’t pleased with the offense last year, although the stats showed we were competitive. The numbers don’t mean anything to me. I expect a lot better out of these guys.
“I know the passing game has improved. We’re going to continue to work. When you have a running game like we have, you like to be balanced, and that’s what a lot of folks don’t realize. I can throw the ball stepping off the bus. That’s not an issue. If you have talent in other positions, why not be balanced, where they have to stop more than one thing?”
Blood, who excelled at Destrehan High School, has a tall mountain to climb. He saw brief action and then won the job in spring practice.
Blood completed 15 of 29 passes and threw two TDs an interception in the spring game. A controlled scrimmage is one thing, and SWAC competition is another. It’s likely it will take a while for him to get totally comfortable, but the team is solidly behind him.
“(The past two springs), he came out ready to compete,” Dooley said. “He’s very, very confident, but you forget that because he had so many guys in front of him. He had great success at Destrehan, so we knew he could play. He had to wait, and he’s taking advantage of his opportunity.
“He’s a great voice for the team. They respect him. He leads by example. He’s not going to ask them to do something he wouldn’t do. It’s on the table. He’s a leader for us.”
Blood brings dual-threat skills to the position and has a host of tall, rangy and fast wide receivers to throw to. Only one of the Jaguars’ top five rushers returns, and there will be some shuffling on the offensive line, making it a group that will have to grow together.
In five games, Blood completed 11 of 19 passes for 220 yards with a TD and an interception. He’ll get a baptism of fire in the first two games against Alabama State and Jackson State.
“I got my feet wet last year,” Blood said. “I’m ready to showcase my ability. Confidence comes from being comfortable and prepared. Another year in the system. I understand the offense like the back of my hand.
“The spring was OK. I’m in a transition and I’m trying to do everything I can to elevate my game from good to great.”