Southern needs a victory in Saturday’s Bayou Classic to keep its season alive with a Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title. Grambling is looking for some bounce, too, but into next season.
First-year Grambling coach Hue Jackson spoke at the recent Bayou Classic news conference as if the rebuilding job to get the Tigers back to prominence is, more or less, on schedule.
“Our players understand it's a tremendous opportunity for us to get a jump-start into next season,” said Jackson, a former NFL head coach. “For the seniors graduating, we want them to go out the right way."
The right way would at least allow Grambling (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) to match last year’s record and add bragging rights to its offseason momentum. The Tigers have struggled while Jackson has sought to pull together a roster with 50 new faces at the start of the season.
The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak in midseason with an impressive 35-6 win over Alcorn State and followed that up with a 36-10 win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Grambling also took Alabama A&M into double overtime before falling, 37-31, and played Florida A&M tough before losing 20-16.
“Obviously we want our record to be better,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, it’s still about wins and losses. That side of it we’re not happy about, but the growth of our young men ... we’ve played a lot of young players, 22 have been starters.
"We’re heading in the right direction. We want to win as fast as anybody, but at the same time the growth and the foundation being laid is the right one to get us to where we need to be.”
Grambling has won only seven games overall and five conference games in the past three seasons.
At midseason, Jackson decided to go all-in with freshman Julian Calvez, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback. Calvez has played in all but one game and completed 49 of 124 passes for 533 yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions.
Calvez has shown some instincts to lead the team and has the third-highest rushing total, 185 yards, with three scores.
“It’s been positive when you see we’ve played a freshman quarterback, a lot of freshmen across the board,” Jackson said. “It bodes well for the future. Everybody likes to win; nobody is built for losing. We’re going to get there faster than we think we could.
“Any time you recruit a young man, you know the ins and outs of him, what he brings to the table. He (Calvez) earned the right to start. He’s held onto it and done a good job.”
The Grambling offense ranks 10th in the league (307.3 yards per game) and 11th in passing (142.5 ypg). The Tigers likely will try to beat Southern with its running game, led by Nebraska transfer Maurice Washington, who has rushed for 533 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 9.8 yards per carry.
The news is better defensively for Grambling, although the Tigers are ninth in rushing defense (182.9 ypg) and 10th in passing (215.2 ypg).
All-SWAC defensive end Sundiata Anderson heads up the defensive line with a team-best 12½ tackles for loss, including seven sacks. Linebacker Lewis Matthews, the conference’s second-leading tackler with 97, has contributed 10½ tackles for loss.