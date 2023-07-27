BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s easy to pinpoint the specific issue for Grambling coach Hue Jackson’s first Grambling team: production from the quarterback position.
But Jackson, who brings 17 years of NFL experience to the G-Men, isn’t letting the rest of the team off the hook.
“We’ve got to be a better disciplined team,” Jackson said Tuesday at Southwestern Athletic Conference media day. “When I say discipline, I mean football discipline. Understanding the moments, understanding situations, and we’ve got to get better quarterback play.”
Jackson’s inaugural year was plagued by a league-high 119 penalties, 23 turnovers and numerous missed assignments, resulting in a 3-8 overall record, 2-6 in SWAC play. He’s hoping through more focus on leadership — as well as a new offensive coordinator, Tony Hull, and quarterback, Myles Crawley — can get the Tigers back int the SWAC title contention.
Grambling finished 11th in team passing (143.3 yads per game) with 12 interceptions and only 11 TD passes. The Tigers’ 43.5 completion percentage was the SWAC’s worst.
Freshman Julian Calvez shared the quarterback job and was respectable considering his youth, throwing for 685 yards in 10 games. Jackson hopes he will improve with competition from Crawley, a junior transfer from Alabama State who threw for 785 yards with a 60.4 completion percentage.
“Julian has the ‘dog’ in him. He’s never going to give up, no matter how hard it is or how big you are coming at him,” linebacker Lewis Matthews said. “It’s going to be a great competition. The offense is definitely going to be better.”
Hull, the highly successful high school coach at Warren Easton in New Orleans, was hired away from ULM to become co-offensive coordinator with John Simon, but his main job will be to coach up the quarterbacks.
“Even though I’m an offensive coach, my job is to coach the whole team,” Jackson said. “I had to find someone I could trust to push the offense over so I can create the culture and environment for the whole team. Those guys (Calvez and Crawley) will compete, and we’ll see how that battle unfolds.”
The G-Men return two of their top three running backs in Floyd Chalk and Chance Williams, who helped the Tigers to the fifth-best rushing attack in the league.
The worries are fewer on defense, where Matthews and end Sundiata Anderson prowl. Anderson, a fifth-year senior, is one of the league’s top performers and was voted the preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Matthews, a former walk-on, led the team with 103 tackles, 12 for loss.
But Jackson is looking for more than stats from that pair. Usually, coaches bring one offensive player and one defensive player to media days, but Jackson went with his defensive twosome because of their ability to bring the team together.
“Sundiata Anderson and Lewis Matthews epitomize what G-Men are,” Jackson said. “They’ve taken the bull by the horns and taken the leadership role. They’ve been in the SWAC and know what the league’s about they are starting to pass it down to the other players and that’s what you’ve got to have.”
Anderson, who had seven sacks among his 12½ tackles for loss, said a year under Jackson has helped unify the team — but he recognizes that only means as a senior he has to pick up it up from there and make the team better.
“The team has gotten coach Jackson’s message,” Anderson said. “We’ve been under two staffs, but we love coach Jackson with everything in our heart. We’d run through a wall for him. Everybody understands. We understand the discipline part. The talent is definitely there.”