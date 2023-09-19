Grambling scored its first victory with a 58-22 win against Florida Memorial in its home opener as quarterback Myles Crawley had another strong outing.
Crawley, who transferred to Grambling from Alabama State, completed 14 of 27 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. His production gives him 670 yards in three games, fourth best in the conference, and he’s tied for the Southwestern Athletic Conference lead in TD passes with six, the same number as Florida A&M’s Jeremy Moussa.
Crawley has completed 58 of 90 passes, and his 141.2 efficiency rating is fourth best in the SWAC.
“No question (Crawley is improving),” Grambling coach Hue Jackson said. “He’s got to keep getting better because he’s going to face some different defenses coming up.”
Crawley got help from a pair of freshman receivers in Tylon Williams, who prepped at Zachary High School, and Dajon Robinson. Williams caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown on a 67-yard play. Robinson had three catches for 40 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown.
Williams was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week.
“It’s exciting to see some of our young players starting to emerge,” Jackson said. “Tylon Williams made some tremendous plays. We’ve been waiting on that and it’s starting to show itself. Him and Davon Robinson are very good young players new to our system, but they’ve done a good job matriculating into our system.”
Tigers linebacker Lewis Matthews had 11 tackles and a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown to earn SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Grambling (1-2) opens SWAC play at home against Texas Southern (0-3, 0-1) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Healthy Body?
Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body has sat out his team’s last two games with Jace Wilson starting in his place. Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney said Body was healthy enough to play two weeks ago against Toledo but was held out against Rice, and his availability against Grambling is questionable.
“We’re waiting to hear what the doctors are going to allow him to do,” McKinney said. “It’s going to be a game-time decision.
“We’re going to do what we do offensively. We have confidence in both Andrew and Jace. Our scheme is our scheme. We recruited those guys to play in our system.”
Body completed 18 of 38 passes for 286 yards with three TDs and three interceptions in the Tigers' season-opening loss to Prairie View. He also rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries. Wilson was 9 of 19 for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 59-7 loss to Rice.
First win
UAPB coach Alonzo Hampton registered his first career victory when his team hung on to beat Miles College, 21-20, on a blocked extra point with 11:29 to play. The Lions also stopped a Miles drive late in the game with a fumble recovery.
The visitors outgained UAPB 403-327, and the Lions were 1 of 14 on third down. Miles was trying to go 2-0 against the SWAC after beating Alabama State the week prior.
“Now everybody can kind of relax,” Hampton said. “I told everybody the hardest one is the first one. I talked to the kids about starting fast. As Miles started coming back, our players started settling in. It was exciting to watch them. It was an overall team win.
“We’ve played three games. It’s time for us to play well on offense, defense and special teams.”
BJ Curry had 98 yards rushing on 12 carries, including a 79-yard TD run.
Braves beat McNeese again
Alcorn State beat McNeese State for the second consecutive time with a 17-3 victory on the Reservation. Alcorn beat the Cowboys in Lake Charles last year, 30-19.
Alcorn rushed for 229 yards, led by Jarveon Howard with 98 and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Braves defense held McNeese to 199 yards.
Players of the week
Southern kicker Joshua Griffin was the SWAC Special Teams Player of the Week. He made field goals of 40 and 23 yards, and four of his five kickoffs went for touchbacks.
Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa was the Offensive Player of the Week.
Last week
Southern 20, Alabama A&M 10; Alcorn St. 17, McNeese St. 3; Grambling 58, Florida Memorial 22; Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 10; UAPB 21, Miles College 20; Florida A&M 31, W. Florida 10; Rice 59, Texas Southern 7; SMU 69, Prairie View 0; Delta St. 35, Mississippi Valley St. 7; Texas ST. 77, Jackson St. 34.
Looking ahead
UAPB (1-2, 0-0) at Alabama A&M (1-2, 0-1) (Thursday); Texas Southern (0-3, 0-1) at Grambling (1-2, 0-0); Prairie View (1-2, 1-0) at Alcorn St. (1-2, 0-0); Alabama State (1-1, 0-0) at Florida A&M (2-1, 1-0); Bethune-Cookman (1-2, 0-0) at Jackson St. (2-2, 0-1); Mississippi Valley St. (0-2) vs. North Carolina Cent. (2-1) at Indianapolis, Ind.