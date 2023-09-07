The beginning of Southern’s football season at Alabama State Saturday was the end of a long, hard road for defensive tackle Davin Cotton.
And, while the 14-10 loss was a downer for the Jaguar faithful, Cotton was smiling having held up for 20 plays after missing all of last season with left knee reconstruction.
Cotton didn’t register a tackle, but he played solidly on a defense that allowed only two touchdowns and 266 yards of offense. Best of all, he came out ready to take another step down the comeback road which comes Saturday when the Jaguars play host to Jackson State in the Pete Richardson Classic at 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“I was excited about coming back,” Cotton said. “I was a little bit nervous, but no butterflies, mostly anxiety, anxiousness about getting back out there. I wanted to be able to do my job the way I know I can do it.
“My knee held up pretty well. I’m ready to get back out there as soon as I can. The focus is to get me back into the feel gradually and see how I feel each week.”
Cotton’s return was a welcome sight for coach Eric Dooley, who lost his top two tackles from last season, Jason Dumas and Camron Peterson. Cotton was a highly recruited player out of Shreveport who transferred from LSU in 2019.
“I think he’s coming along well for a guy playing his first game and seeing his first contact in two years,” Dooley said. “We were trying to be smart the way we used him in fall camp. We know what he’s capable of doing. I thought he did a great job and we expect more out of him that he’s getting adjusted. He’s a great football player.
“He gives you that experience, that leadership. He’s been there, having played some exciting football in this conference. He has the experience to bring that line along. When you have a veteran of that magnitude on the defensive line, he gives you great value.”
Cotton was a strong force inside for the 2021 Jaguars, finishing fourth on the team with 40 tackles, including 4½ for loss and 1½ sacks. He also had one quarterback hurry and an interception.
But he played 10 games that season, half of it on a bad left knee that was eventually to need two surgeries. In January of 2022 he had graft surgery and six months later in July, the ACL reconstruction was completed. Then came the hard part: pain and patience during a grueling rehab that was five days a week and three hours a day.
“I did a lot of leg press, hamstring curls and kickouts,” Cotton said. "It felt like I was never going to get back, the months went by slow. Early on, I felt like it would never happen. I just had to build up strength. I felt like I turned a corner when I was finally able to start jogging. I learned that anything that comes my way I’m able to fight the adversity and face it head on.”
Jaguars’ linebacker and leading tackler Jalen Campbell said Cotton helps make his job easier by holding the B gap and giving him a chance to avoid blockers to get to the ball.
“He’s a dominant player,” Campbell said. “He’s strong and gives us good leadership.”
Cotton said he’s grateful and eager to line up against Jackson State, remembering friends and family that helped him along.
“I had it in my mind to come back and play,” he said. “My grandmother, my mother and my coaches helped me through it and kept me thinking positively. I stayed determined and just pushed through it.
“I’m looking forward to Saturday,” he said. “It’s going to be an electric atmosphere. There’s always room for improvement. We’ve got to put our heads down and continue to work.”