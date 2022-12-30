Coming off of a two-week break, the Southern women’s basketball team has everyone healthy for the first time this season.
Having access to a full roster couldn’t come at a better time.
On Monday, Southern (3-8) will open play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference when it visits Texas Southern. It will be the start of a busy stretch of four conference games in eight days.
“We’re going to be a deep team so that’s going to be a plus for us,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We can go 12 or 13 deep, and there’s not a drop off when we go down the bench.”
Picked to finish third in the SWAC preseason poll, the Jaguars continue their opening road trip on Wednesday when they face Prairie View and former head coach Sandy Pugh. Southern’s SWAC home opener follows on Saturday against Florida A&M, and they host Bethune-Cookman on Jan. 9.
After that, Southern will have a chance to catch its collective breath.
Southern’s nonconference slate included games against five ranked teams. The Jaguars also had to deal with injuries to guards Diamond Hunter and Genovea Johnson, and post player Xyllize Harrison.
Hunter has averaged 12 minutes per game after sitting out the first four games. Harrison has missed the last five games, but is expected to be back for Texas Southern.
Johnson, a preseason all-SWAC second team pick, returned for Southern’s recent trip to the Midwest. She scored 10 and 11 points in the Jaguars last two games, losses at Wichita State and Oklahoma.
“I think we’re 100 percent healthy,” Funchess said. “We’ve been playing up and down, trying to get some consistency. We’ve played well in some quarters and not so well in others. It's about putting together four quarters and playing consistent basketball on both ends.”
So far, senior guard Amani McWain has seen more playing time than any other Jaguar. She has made a team-high 23 3-pointers and averages 9.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. Senior forward Raven White has also been a steady presence, and has averaged 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds.
Texas Southern (0-10) was picked to finish eighth in the SWAC. The Tigers are led by preseason all-conference selection Andriana Avent, who averages 16.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.
Prairie View (3-8) came in at seventh in the preseason poll, and has an all-SWAC pick of its own in Diana Rosenthal. Last season, Rosenthal scored 37 points in two games against Southern last season as each team won on its home court.